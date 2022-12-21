4 DJI drone deals you can still grab with next-day delivery

Well, the holidays are basically here. But just because you’ve waited until the 11th hour to shop doesn’t mean all the holiday deals and discounts have vanished. If you’re in the market for a reliable, feature-packed DJI drone that will help you explore the world from an entirely new perspective, you’ve come to the right place.

Thanks to B&H Photo Video, you can order something the week of Christmas and still have it arrive the next day at most places in the US. Here are four deals on DJI drones that are worth exploring:

The Mini 2 is DJI’s best sub-250-gram drone for the money, and this holiday season, its Fly More Combo with extra batteries and accessories can be picked up for only $509 instead of the usual $599 retail tag. The drone comes with a 1/2.3-inch sensor capable of recording 12MP images and 4K/30fps videos. There are plenty of pre-programmed intelligent shooting modes such as Dronie, Helix, Boomerang, and Circle, ensuring you get incredible content for social media sharing. Mini 2 has a maximum transmission range of 10 km and a flight time of up to 31 minutes.

When it was first unveiled in 2021, the 595-gram Air 2S was the only drone of its size to capture 20MP still images or video in 5.4K with a 1-inch sensor that was previously available only on larger, less agile drones. The image quality of the Air 2S is absolutely incredible, and you even get 4x zoom at 4K/30fps. The drone comes with a maximum flight time of 31 minutes, four-directional obstacle sensing, and several autonomous features to deliver on everything that most drone enthusiasts could want. Typically priced at $999, the Air 2S is available for only $849 this holiday season.

You could also consider buying the Air 2S Fly More Combo and receive a host of useful accessories including spare batteries, ND filters, a carrying case, and extra propellers for stress-free flying. The 2022 holiday discount has this DJI drone combo going for $1,109 instead of its usual $1,299.

The Mini 3 Pro is the latest travel-friendly offering from DJI, packing in a ton of features in its compact, sub-250-gram frame. This drone can fly for up to 34 minutes with a standard battery and capture 48MP images and 4K/60fps videos with its 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera sensor with dual native ISO. You also get ActiveTrack (follow-me), tri-directional obstacle sensing, and 90-degree gimbal rotation to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media. While there’s no discount on this drone at the moment, B&H Photo Video is offering a free hard case worth $50 with the Mini 3. The DJI RC remote controller is another reason to bag this deal since its slick, built-in, high-brightness touchscreen will relieve your phone from flight duties.

