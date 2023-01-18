New DJI RC firmware, DJI Fly app updates now available

Tech giant DJI has released a new firmware update for its latest remote controller, DJI RC.

The new January 2023 firmware package brings the DJI RC firmware up to version 01.02.0300. And since the DJI RC update is done through the DJI Fly app, that has also been updated to v1.9.1.

What’s new in the RC update is that it optimizes the flight recorder and fixes some minor bugs in the remote controller. The DJI Fly update also fixes certain issues and optimizes the overall app quality.

DJI RC, as our readers likely know, is a pro-friendly drone remote controller that features a built-in 5.5-inch FHD display, supporting screen brightness of up to 700 nits. Weighing just 390 gm, it is a huge step up from the RC-N1 controller that requires drone pilots to plug in their smartphones.

While the DJI RC was initially released alongside the $900 Mini 3 Pro drone last year, it has since gained compatibility with several other DJI drones including the Air 2S and Mavic 3 Classic. It can now also be purchased as a standalone device for $309.

DJI RC boasts dual-spring control sticks for smoother operations and allows for customizable buttons and dials for a more convenient flying experience. The DJI Fly app, meanwhile, comes pre-integrated into the remote controller.

When paired with drones that support O3+ video transmission, such as the $974 Air 2S, DJI RC’s built-in antennas can provide low-latency HD 1080p/60fps live feed with a max transmission range of 15 km. The remote controller lasts for up to four hours on a full charge, ensuring enough juice to shoot at multiple locations.

