How to resolve DJI Mavic Air 2 drone firmware update error

DJI has released a new firmware update for its popular Mavic Air 2 drone. Read on if you’re unable to install the new firmware package.

The January 2023 update brings the Mavic Air 2 aircraft firmware version up to 01.01.13.00, and the RC-N1 remote controller to v04.11.02.00.

DJI says the update is meant to optimize the user experience, and improve the overall stability of the drone software. But, essentially, the new software package also provides a lifeline for the many Air 2 users who found their drones unusable since trying to install the buggy December 2022 firmware update.

Here’s how you can solve the problem of the update not completing on your Mavic Air 2 drone…

1. Use a Windows computer to download the DJI Upgrade Tool.

2. Turn on the aircraft, but do not turn on the remote control. Wait for about a minute before connecting to the computer.

3. Execute the upgrade tool and exit automatically.

4. Download the DJI Assistant 2 (Consumer Drones Series) software from the official DJI website.

5. Connect to your computer and use the assistant software to upgrade the aircraft firmware to v01.01.1300.

If the problem still persists, shut down and restart the aircraft separately, and wait until the yellow light of the rear arm flashes. Now, plug in and remove the battery to restart the aircraft. You may have to repeat these steps several times (eight to nine times) until the rear arm light blinks red or is steady on after the drone starts up. Once this happens, you can connect the drone to the computer and upgrade your firmware to the latest firmware version.

And finally, don’t forget to update all the batteries, lest you face compatibility issues.

