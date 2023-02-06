New Mexico approves Flogistix’s DJI drone methane detection tech

Oil and gas services company Flogistix says its drone methane detection technology has been approved by the State of New Mexico as part of its Advanced Leak and Repair Monitoring (ALARM) program. Flogistix’s aerial solution utilizes a DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone to carry a payload that can sniff out methane, sewer gas, volatile organic compounds, and hydrocarbons.

The Oklahoma-based company explains that its sniffer 4Dv2 technology was approved as part of rules applied by the Oil Conservation Division of New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD).

First introduced in May 2021, these rules were created to reduce methane emissions in New Mexico and include the ALARM technology program which allows operators the opportunity to earn credits to offset a portion of their annual total volume of lost gas. Operators are required to reduce fugitive emissions with the goal of reaching a gas capture rate of 98% by 2026.

Flogistix says its DJI drone methane detection solution is one-of-its-kind when compared to the other currently approved technologies within the ALARM program. The sniffer payload captures geo-referenced and time-stamped gas and particle concentrations, detecting up to nine gas and particle concentrations simultaneously.

The technology, which operates automatically using battery power and cellular connectivity to collect and share data, can be used to identify and measure leaks in hard-to-reach areas as well that would otherwise be dangerous for staff performing handheld detection.

Flogistix CEO Mims Talton says:

Our technology enables operators to efficiently and effectively detect leaks, meet emission standards, and minimize their impact on the environment. Flogistix is excited that New Mexico has approved our technology for the ALARM program.

