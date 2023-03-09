Better GNSS, mission planning with new DJI M300 drone firmware

Days after releasing major firmware upgrades for the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3M aircraft, DJI is now rolling out a big software update for its flagship commercial drone with interchangeable payloads, the M300 RTK.

The fresh update brings both M300 RTK aircraft and remote controller firmware up to v06.01.01.00, while the Pilot 2 Andoird app can now be updated to v6.1.2.3. There are a ton of new and optimized features that users would want to explore, including flight tasks now becoming terrain-aware and the ability to execute new flight tasks without returning to the home screen.

Here’s everything that the new M300 firmware update has in store:

Updated to use GPS+Galileo+BeiDou as the GNSS of the aircraft, which can increase the availability and search speed of satellites in the obstructing environment.

Added countdown prompt for IMU Calibration in Manual Flight when using the Zenmuse L1.

Added Support for Terrain Follow in Smart Oblique, Oblique Photography, and Linear Flight tasks.

Added ability to execute flight tasks during flight for fast and efficient execution of flight tasks at the current location. Tap the flight route icon to create or select a flight task on the camera or map view of the DJI Pilot 2 app.

Added ability to set Safe Takeoff Altitude for flight tasks to improve flight safety. This parameter setting is only valid when the aircraft executes a flight task before takeoff. If the aircraft starts a flight task during flight, the safe takeoff altitude will not take effect.

Added ability to create Mapping or Oblique tasks by selecting an area in the map view. Convenient to generate a flight route after synchronizing the mapping area planned on DJI FlightHub 2 to the DJI Pilot 2 app.

Added ability to import MBTiles format maps downloaded from Maptiler. The map layer can be customized in the DJI Pilot 2 app.

Added the ability to export logs by different modules in the DJI Pilot 2 app.

Added encryption for Network Security Mode in the DJI Pilot 2 app. After setting a password, users can only change the Network Security Mode or adjust the function settings after entering the password.

Optimized firmware update prompt in the DJI Pilot 2 app.

Fixed an occasional issue where the aircraft accidentally hovered during Waypoint Mission flight tasks.

Fixed issue where Night Scene mode cannot be used properly when using the Zenmuse H20N attached to the 2nd gimbal port of the aircraft.

But before you hit that update button, here are a few caveats that DJI says you must keep in mind. For instance, if you foresee a need to downgrade to an earlier firmware version after updating to the latest firmware version, make sure to back up the flight route files in advance to prevent the flight route files from being lost due to the incompatibility of the app database version. Also, once the firmware version has been updated in the United States, it cannot be downgraded because of the US policy requirements.

DJI further stresses that the aircraft, remote controller, battery, D-RTK 2 mobile station (if used), and payload (if used) are updated to the latest firmware version. You can download the latest firmware from the official website to a microSD card to update Zenmuse Z30, XT S, XT2, L1, P1, or H20/ H20T/H20N. To use Offline Update, the DJI Pilot app must be updated to v3.0.1.4 or later.

Check for complete patch notes here.

