DJI quietly releases two new products

Tech giant DJI has quietly released two new products for its pro users today: The company’s first-ever cinema zoom lens that will likely be leveraged by the long-awaited Inspire 3 drone and a tether system that adds agility to its professional camera platform Ronin 4D.

DJI’s first cinema zoom lens

The DJI DL PZ 17-28mm T3.0 is an ultra-high resolution lens that features an aluminum-magnesium alloy body and weighs around 520 g. Priced at $1,339, the lens allows you to cover ultra-wide to wide-angle focal lengths with a minimum object distance of 0.19 m.

Designed to be mounted on the Zenmuse X9, DJI’s flagship full-frame camera, the lens offers 100% native system calibration, autofocus, manual focus, and automated manual focus (AMF). Similarly, zoom can also be adjusted without the lens requiring any kind of re-balancing. These capabilities are achieved via an internal servo zoom motor that eliminates the need for an external focus motor or lens calibration.

Since the Inspire 3 is believed to be compatible with the Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera, there’s hope aerial cinematographers will be able to utilize the new zoom lens from DJI.

Ronin 4D Flex

The Flex is an extendable solution that allows operators to separate the Zenmuse X9 from the main body of the Ronin 4D professional cinema camera platform. This not only allows for more flexible camera movement but also brings the handheld weight down to 1.8 kg, which is only around 34% of the original weight. As such, Ronin 4D Flex becomes an extremely useful solution for cinematographers engaged in long-duration shooting, especially in mobile scenarios like recording documentaries, interviews, or events.

Connecting the Flex system to the main body is a 2m ultra-thin coaxial cable, which supports lossless transmission of up to 8K. The flexibility of camera positions ultimately means that the Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera can also be used as an ultra-small cinematic-grade remote head.

Flex is compatible with Ronin 4D’s Hand Grips and the Main Monitor, allowing cinematographers access to a whole set of solutions, including cinematic imaging, 3-axis stabilization, LiDAR focusing, and professional monitoring and control. It also helps that switching between Flex and the integrated configuration on set is fast and no tools are required during the transition.

The new solution is priced at $929, with the kit including Ronin 4D Flex, one Pan Axis Quick-Lock, two Ronin 4D Hand Grip adapters, and two Hand Grip adapter cables.

Apple ProRes RAW license for Ronin 4D

In addition to releasing two new products today, DJI also announced that an activation license key for the Apple ProRes RAW codec on Ronin 4D can now finally be purchased directly from the company’s online store for $979.

