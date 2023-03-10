The Buzz Podcast: DJI Security Flaws, Counter Drone Solutions, Inspire 3, and More [Video]

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from DroneDJ. The Buzz is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Google Podcast, or wherever you listen!
Stories discussed in this episode:
- DJI says it fixed drone firmware security flaws before publication of research revealing them
- EU seeks sector input to create unified counter-drone capacities
- DJI halts production of its AeroScope drone detection product
- DJI Inspire 3 drone design leaks in patent images, spy shots
- Drone used to find lost dogs spurs a charity with 1,400 rescues to its growing tally
