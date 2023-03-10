The Buzz Podcast: DJI Security Flaws, Counter Drone Solutions, Inspire 3, and More [Video]

Seth Kurkowski -
The Buzz Podcast
The Buzz Podcast Featured Image

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from DroneDJ. The Buzz is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts appGoogle Podcast, or wherever you listen!

Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!

https://dronedj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/03/TheBuzz_03-10-23.mp3

New episodes of The Buzz are recorded two to three times a week with monthly recaps the last Friday of every month. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Follow Seth:

Post: @SethKurk

Instagram: @SethKurk

Follow Yifei:

Instagram: @yifeizhao_ca

Catch up on The Buzz episodes!

Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

The Buzz Podcast

Join DroneDJ Editor-in-Chief Scott Simmie as he's joined in conversation by the movers and shakers in the drone industry. Subscribe while you're here, and you won't…

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

Drone used to find lost dogs spurs a charity with 1,400...
Horizon Aircraft poll of financiers ranks air taxis fou...
This docking system for DJI drones can be installed on ...
Better GNSS, mission planning with new DJI M300 drone f...
EU seeks sector input to create unified counter-drone c...
Wing Delivery Network frees drones from point-to-point ...
Mississippi passes new law to quash undue restrictions ...
DJI’s just-released Mini 3 Drone shoots vertical vide...
Load more...
Show More Comments