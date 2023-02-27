DJI Inspire 3 drone design leaks in patent images, spy shots

Leaks and rumors about the hotly anticipated successor to the DJI Inspire 2 aerial cinematography drone are again picking up steam. The latest comes from a new public patent in China detailing the design of the alleged Inspire 3 professional filmmaking drone.

Aerial cinematographers have been waiting for the release of Inspire 3 for a while now. It was anticipated that DJI would unveil its next-generation cinema drone with interchangeable lenses in 2022. But given just how busy the company was last year, and the sheer variety of products it has lined up for release, it only makes sense that the launch of Inspire 3 has been deferred to 2023.

According to the latest nugget from the rumor mill, the new DJI drone is already in production, and review units have been sent to industry experts and key opinion leaders for beta testing. One such unit has apparently been spotted in Macau, being operated with the new DJI RC Plus remote controller, which comes with an ultra-bright 7-inch screen. This has got longtime DJI leaker OsitaLV convinced that Inspire 3 could see a release date of as early as April 2023.

In the meantime, China-based drone technology reporter Kanzhaji has dug out the patent work for the Inspire 3 from the China National Intellectual Property Administration, which shows the droneâ€™s new sleeker body with an inclined layout in great detail.

Inspire 3 is anticipated to be compatible with the full-frame 8K Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera that DJI announced with theÂ Ronin 4D cinematography system. It is also expected to feature a larger, more durable single-axis FPV sensor for drone operators, delivering much better image quality, viewing angle, dynamic range, and low-light performance than what its predecessor has been offering by utilizing the FPV tech of 2016 â€“ the year Inspire 2 was released.

Another improvement that the Inspire 3 is likely to sport is powerful high-def video transmission capabilities of around 15km, using the O3+ video transmission system or its more enhanced version.

Previous leaksÂ have already indicated that the Inspire 3 will come with foldable propellers, which is itself a first for the series.

Here are some more photos of the rumored drone that have leaked on social media recently:

