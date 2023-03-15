AUVSI announces finalists for 2023 XCELLENCE awards

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) has announced the finalists for the sixth annual AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards. While industry recognitions are often considered important as brag tags, these awards are an especially big deal for the drone industry because AUVSI represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia.

AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators with a demonstrated commitment to advancing the safe adoption of drones, robotics, and autonomous technologies. Programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve the human condition are also celebrated.

Winners are announced during the annual XPONENTIAL gathering, which is the drone industry’s largest trade show and conference. The 2023 XPONENTIAL conference is scheduled to take place from May 8-11 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI, says:

This year, XPONENTIAL is all about designing a shared plan for the future of autonomy. There’s no better place to announce the 2023 XCELLENCE award finalists. Together, they are redefining what’s possible with uncrewed and robotic technology.

Now, let’s take a look at the finalists across different categories:

XCELLENCE in Academic Research

Neural10, Autonomous Navigation in GPS-Denied Zones

Ocean Alliance, Tagging Whales with Drones

University of Colorado Boulder, 20 Years of UAS Research XCELLENCE

University of Michigan, Alireza Mohammadi

Virginia Tech’s Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, Robert Briggs

XCELLENCE in Innovation

Austal USA, Austal MCS

Plus, PlusDrive, An Industry-defining Driver-in, Highly Automated Driving (HAD) Solution

Sentera, Eliminating Stitching with the Sentera DGR System

Skydio, Skydio Dock, Automated Inspections of Sites with Autonomous, Remote Drone Operations

UPS Flight Forward, Inc., Safety Management System First in the Industry Accepted by the FAA

XCELLENCE IN OPERATIONS

Enterprise Application

Advanced Navigation, Cloud Ground Control

City of Pendleton, Pendleton UAS Range

JobsOhio and the Ohio Department of Transportation, Propelling AAM in Ohio

XCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY

Enabling Components & Peripherals

Elsight, Elsight Halo

infiniDome, infiniDome’s GPSdome2

LEMO Corporation, LEMO M Series High Power

MatrixSpace, MatrixSpace Networked Radar

SBG Systems, Quanta Micro

Hardware & Systems Design

Advanced Navigation, Hydrus

Connect Tech, Anvil Embedded System with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

D-Fend Solutions, EnforceAir

ModalAI, Inc., VOXL 2: 16g Blue UAS Framework 2.0 Autopilot

TOPODRONE, TOPODRONE AQUAMAPPER

Software Design and Coding

Advanced Navigation, Cloud Ground Control

AlarisPro, Inc., AlarisPro Safety Ecosystem (ASE) – Advancing UAS Reliability Through Shared Data Across UAS Operators and Manufacturers

BlueSpace.ai, 4D Predictive Perception enabled Scalable and Explainable AI for Autonomy

Skydio, Skydio Scout, Situational Awareness for Moving Convoys

VOTIX, VOTIX

XCELLENCE in Workforce Development

DroneUp, with partner, Richard Bland College, Established the First Commercial Drone Workforce Training Program for College Credit

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide and Warren College, Better Together: Producing Effective Educational Opportunities for the UAS Workforce

Fullerton College, Fullerton Drone Lab, Drone Piloting Registered Apprenticeship

Laurel Ridge Community College, Laurels Take Flight

National Robotics Education Foundation NREF, National Robotics Education Foundation (NREF)

Finalists have also been named in the Humanitarian and Public Safety categories. These awards will recognize three organizations or individuals in each category that have made a significant impact using uncrewed systems to serve in humanitarian or public safety efforts. The winners will each receive a physical and monetary award. The finalists for those categories are:

XCELLENCE in Mission

Humanitarian Project/Program

ArroTech, Dr. Stephen Dunnivant

MissionGO, Inc., Operation Healing Eagle Feather

Near Earth Autonomy, Autonomous Aerial Blood & Medical Supply Delivery to the Wounded

The David McAntony Gibson Foundation (GlobalMedic), GlobalMedic RescUAV Response to La Soufrière Volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

UCAL Fuel Systems Limited, Drone Based Disaster Relief

Public Safety

Brookhaven GA Police Department, Brookhaven Police sUAS Team

DRONERESPONDERS, DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Alliance

Hidden Level, Inc., Airspace Monitoring Service (AMS)

Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Public Safety

United States Forest Service, Testing and Scaling New Technologies for Operations and Safer Mixed Airspace Ops

