IKEA expands automated drone fleet for inventory operations

Swedish home furnishing giant IKEA was an early adopter of drone services when it introduced the craft for automated tracking of inventory in its stores. This month the company added another outlet using that aerial tech to its list, expanding its fleet of label-scanning UAVs to a full 100.

The Netherlands-based IKEA franchising partner Ingka said it had overseen the broadening of those automated drone inventory operations with the addition of the Zaventem, Belgium, store. That brought the total number UAVs keeping track of in-house supplies to 100, which are spread across 16 locations in Belgium, Croatia, Slovenia, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Switzerland – where the first IKEA outlet began using the technique in 2021.

According to Ingka, the expansion of automated drones across its IKEA stores makes it the world’s “first retailer to use such a solution successfully at scale for stock inventory.” Ingka – which manages IKEA operations in 31 markets, representing about 90% of the chain’s retail sales – plans to continue developing deployment of UAVs and robotic vehicles throughout its global network.

“We are investing in technology across the board so that our stores can better support customer fulfillment and become true centers for omnichannel retailing,” said Tolga Öncu, Ingka’s head of retail for IKEA activities. “Introducing drones and other advanced tools – such as, for example, robots for picking up goods – is a genuine win-win for everybody. It improves our co-workers’ wellbeing, lowers operational costs, and allows us to become more affordable and convenient for our customers.”

Operation of drones for automated inventory work at IKEA stores is overseen by Swiss specialist Verity, which just last week raised $32 million in Series B funding that it plans to use for scaling to meet booming demand it currently can’t fulfill. The company has been providing IKEA franchises with its systems since the group first introduced the tech two years ago.

The craft go into action between 10:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. when store and storage areas are empty, scanning bar codes on boxes stacked up to warehouse ceilings. Each IKEA facility has over 10,000 spots for stocking various items, which can take three months to check manually. Use of drones allows for far quicker completion of inventories, offering near real-time views of on-hand supplies and immediate detection of missing or misplaced items.

“Being at the forefront when it comes to innovative and value adding solutions is part of the IKEA heritage,” says Peter Ac, head of innovations in logistics and fulfilment, supply chain development for the Swedish holding company Inter IKEA Group. “We are always curious of learning from others and this project is a great example of how we have collaborated across IKEA and together with an external partner come up with a solution that we all benefit from.”

