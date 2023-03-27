Autel extends customer service support for EVO II V1, V2 drones

Autel Robotics has issued a new statement regarding the end of service and support timeline for the popular EVO II drone series. The announcement comes months after the drone maker said it would stop supporting some EVO II aircraft from May 2023.

In November 2022, after the launch of the EVO II Series V3 lineup, Autel announced it was winding down service and support services for V1 and V2 models of the 8K drone. At the time, the drone manufacturer said sales and maintenance support for EVO II V1 Series would be available only through May 2023, while EVO II V2 Series would continue to enjoy support through October 2024.

But now, Autel has clarified that the end of production of older versions of the EVO II Series does not mean the end of customer service life. Here’s the service plan that the company has proposed for users of the EVO II V1 and V2 Series:

Product End of Life (EOL) End of Customer Service EVO II V1 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2024 EVO II V2 October 31, 2022 October 31, 2025

The drone maker says that repair service will still be available after the product EOL date and before the End of the Customer Service date. “We will offer paid or free repair service according to the aircraft warranty policy and validity. In the case parts aren’t available for service, customers can return the original aircraft to Autel Robotics for damage checking, and we’ll offer a trade-in plan that you can trade in your current V1 or V2 aircraft for up to 30% discount on the original aircraft price toward your next purchase of a similar new product through Autel Robotics dealers or retailers,” the statement reads.

In the meantime, it’s important to note that repair service will no longer be available after the End of Customer Service date. Customers can return the original aircraft to Autel for damage checking, and the company will offer a trade-in plan for up to 10% discount on the original aircraft price for the next purchase of a similar new product through authorized retailers.

