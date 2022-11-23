Autel to stop supporting some EVO II drones from May 2023

Some important news for longtime Autel Robotics customers. The drone maker has announced the end of service and support timeline for its popular EVO II drone series.

A few weeks ago, Autel unveiled the third iteration of its EVO II drones, created in response to the global chip shortage. When the second version had come out in 2021, Autel made it clear that while the payloads would be interchangeable between V1 and V2, having a different chipset meant that V2 remote controllers would not be able to communicate with V1 aircraft and vice versa.

The same story continues today with the EVO II V3 series, but with an added twist that the drone maker would be winding down service and support services for both the V1 and V2 series completely. Here’s the announcement from the company:

While we’re excited about this new evolution, we know that users worldwide have come to know and love their V1 and V2 models. We want everybody to know that we remain committed to you. While production of older versions has ended, sales and maintenance support will be available through these dates: EVO II V1 Series: May 2023 EVO II V2 Series: October 2024

Now, Autel does recognize that the V1 series is rapidly approaching its end of support. Users have been given only a six-month heads up, and that too right before the winter season when many anyway prefer to not fly. Therefore, if you find yourself looking for parts that aren’t available for service in summer, Autel will offer you a discount on similar V2 products through a dealer or retailer of your choice. The exact percentage or amount of the discount is not yet disclosed, though.

In any case, since EVO II is the only drone to offer Hyperlapse in 6K, it’s worth pointing out that its latest rugged bundle is available at $400 off in the 2022 Black Friday sale. Other Black Friday deals on Autel drones can be found here.

Read: DJI Mini 3 hits the FCC database; cheaper Mini drone coming?

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos