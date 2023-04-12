Texas firm building device to put US intelligence in Chinese drones

DroneSense, a Texas-based company that builds drone software for first responders, says it is ready to venture into the hardware space with the production of a new communication device that can be attached to any public safety drone such as the DJI M300 or the M30. This add-on device will essentially function like a backpack computer and ensure no information is leaked to the drone manufacturer.

DroneSense’s announcement comes days after the Florida government banned public safety agencies from using DJI drones because they are manufactured in a “foreign country of concern.”

The device that DroneSense has planned will be compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). It will bypass the existing radio frequency link used to operate DJI drones from the ground and operate with first responder traffic prioritization, aka FirstNet radio frequency. It will also give the aircraft 4G/5G data connectivity.

Since the solution will put additional intelligence onboard, first responders will be able to ensure altitude limits, no-fly zones, and emergency landing sites even when the drone loses its connection. This will be especially valuable in regions with maximum radio frequency power limitations that restrict the range of existing drone controllers.

Basically, not only will DroneSense’s new device improve data security, but it will also be beneficial for flights where the drone is flown beyond the visual range of the operator (BVLOS) by leveraging existing 4G/5G networks over proprietary RF protocols used on ground controllers.

DroneSense CEO Christopher Eyhorn is positive the solution will bring immediate value to public safety and help to save lives.

Eyhorn says, “There has recently been a great deal of attention paid to the use of drones in public safety, with some legislators proposing blanket bans on drones manufactured in certain countries due to information security and data sovereignty concerns. We fully support the need to protect American national security and have designed this product to meet those needs and give agencies maximum choice when selecting the best tools to do their jobs. There are many technologies, like cell phones for example, that we utilize every day which are developed in other countries but rely on US-made software to provide robust security for sensitive data. DroneSense onboard will provide a similar solution for drones.”

The device is currently in concept but DroneSense says plans are accelerated to enable availability in late 2023.

