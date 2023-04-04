Mark your calendar: Upcoming FAA Drone Safety Day 2023 events

Drone Safety Day is the FAA’s annual campaign dedicated to educating the drone community about the importance of flying safely. Previously known as National Drone Safety Awareness Week, the event is returning for its fifth consecutive year on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Drone Safety Day reaches people through local and nationwide events that highlight the many safety, societal, and economic benefits of flying safely. You can find here a detailed list of all the events taking place across the US to celebrate Drone Safety Day, while some of the events we are also highlighting below:

Drone Operations: For Hobby And Hire

Cleburne Regional Airport – 1650 Airport Drive, Cleburne, TX 76033 | 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Join the team at Cleburne Regional Airport for free pancakes and coffee and learn about drone safety and operations for hobbyists and commercial operators. Featured presenter, George Grall, a long-time CFI/CFII with extensive experience in commercial drone operations, will share the general rules of thumb and rookie mistakes to avoid for beginner drone pilots, as well as the opportunities available to those who may be interested in commercial drone piloting. This is a free event open to the public and will have plenty of activities and fun for the whole family.

Idaho Public Safety UAS Council

Red Baron R/C Modelers Facility – North Bingham County Park, 587 East 1250 North Shelley, ID 83274 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Join local representatives of the Idaho Public Safety UAS Council, the FAA Safety Team, and the Red Baron R/C Modelers for Drone Safety Day, and learn more about the regulations involved in operating drones, the benefits this innovative technology can offer, and how you can Fly “RIGHT.”

Register your drone

Interact with others

Gain knowledge

Have a safety plan

Trust and train

Eastern Shore Drone Safety Day

Eastern Shore Community College, 29316 Charles M Lankford Junior Memorial Highway, Melfa, VA 23410 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

At this event, you’ll have the chance to experience the thrill of flight firsthand, as you watch live drone demonstrations and learn about the latest advancements in drone technology. A team of experts will be on hand to answer any questions you may have and provide information on drone registration, rules, and regulations. In addition to showcasing the many uses of drones, the team will also highlight how drones are being used in education.

T-Town: Play. Explore. Learn / Lead253 – Drones @ The Dome

Tacoma Dome, 2727 E D St. Tacoma, WA 98421 | 10 a.m.

Attendees can register their drone(s) with the FAA, take TRUST training and get certified, learn about 107 licensing, explore rapidly expanding Drone career opportunities, and learn the do’s/don’ts for the safe and lawful operation of drones in Tacoma’s airspace (which is one of the most complex in the US). Food and beverages, along with entertainment, will be provided as part of the Tacoma Dome’s 40th Anniversary celebrations.

