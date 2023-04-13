DJI Mobile SDK adds support for Mini 3, Mini 3 Pro drones

DJI has updated its Mobile SDK to support the Mini 3 and Mini 3 Pro drones. This is an exciting development because the MSDK enables third-party app developers, such as Dronelink and DroneDeploy, to add features not natively present in sub-250-gram DJI drones.

The MSDK is a software development kit that gives developers ready access to the inherent capabilities of DJI drones. It simplifies the application development process by taking care of lower-level functionalities such as flight stabilization, battery management, signal transmission, and communication.

As a result, third-party developers such as Litchi, Maven, and Drone Harmony can straightaway focus on the application the drone is being integrated into, without worrying about the nitty-gritty of robotics and embedded systems.

Read: New DJI Inspire 3 drone is here: 15 things to know

A few weeks ago, DJI shared it was working on releasing an Android MSDK for the Mini 3 and Mini 3 Pro. The drone maker kept its word with the release of V5.3.0, but curiously enough, DJI RC with its 5.5-inch built-in screen is not included in the list of supported devices for the Mini 3 series.

As of now, if you choose to use a third-party app to fly the Mini 3, you must use the basic RC-N1 remote controller. Mini 3 Pro users, meanwhile, have the option to use either the RC-N1 or the high-end DJI RC Pro controller.

In any case, it will be a few weeks before third-party app developers release an update for these drones. Dronelink, for instance, is offering beta support for the Mini 3 series and inviting feedback from users at present. Litchi, on the other hand, is yet to release a product based on the new DJI SDK V5. The current Litchi app utilizes SDK V4, which DJI is no longer updating.

Read: Texas firm building device to put US intelligence in Chinese drones

