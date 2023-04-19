 Skip to main content

Drone Harmony iOS flight planning app update brings new features

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 19 2023 - 5:06 am PT
0 Comments
drone harmony ios app

Automated drone inspection software company Drone Harmony provides full support for all DJI Enterprise drones and payloads. And now, the Swiss company’s flight planning and execution app for iPhones and iPads has received a new update, bringing several exciting features, including 3D interface, to users.

The Drone Harmony Mobile for iOS app is pretty useful because it can synchronize with the Drone Harmony cloud to load sites, and plan and execute missions. You can also adapt the drone flights for several parameters, such as gimbal adjustments, right from the app.

Drone Harmony has now released version 1.4.0 of the app with many new features and improvements. Here’s what to expect:

3D Site Preview: This new feature allows users to view sites and associated drone flight plans in 3D, providing better insight into the mission and enabling informed decisions and adjustments.

Enhanced parameter selection: You can now choose between default settings or previously used parameters during the planning phase for added flexibility and streamlined workflows.

Stability improvements: Several small fixes and optimizations have been implemented for a smoother app experience and better overall stability.

Drone Harmony further says that more updates are on the way to address some known issues. For instance, missions can currently not be executed in the virtual stick control mode, meaning that some drones such as the DJI Mavic Mini, Mavic Air 2, and Spark, as well as missions that include panorama waypoints, are currently not supported. An upcoming update will include support for this flight mode.

Read: DJI Mini 3 drone-only version now available at $90 discount

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drone Harmony

Drone Harmony

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.