Drone Harmony iOS flight planning app update brings new features

Automated drone inspection software company Drone Harmony provides full support for all DJI Enterprise drones and payloads. And now, the Swiss company’s flight planning and execution app for iPhones and iPads has received a new update, bringing several exciting features, including 3D interface, to users.

The Drone Harmony Mobile for iOS app is pretty useful because it can synchronize with the Drone Harmony cloud to load sites, and plan and execute missions. You can also adapt the drone flights for several parameters, such as gimbal adjustments, right from the app.

Drone Harmony has now released version 1.4.0 of the app with many new features and improvements. Here’s what to expect:

3D Site Preview: This new feature allows users to view sites and associated drone flight plans in 3D, providing better insight into the mission and enabling informed decisions and adjustments.

Enhanced parameter selection: You can now choose between default settings or previously used parameters during the planning phase for added flexibility and streamlined workflows.

Stability improvements: Several small fixes and optimizations have been implemented for a smoother app experience and better overall stability.

Drone Harmony further says that more updates are on the way to address some known issues. For instance, missions can currently not be executed in the virtual stick control mode, meaning that some drones such as the DJI Mavic Mini, Mavic Air 2, and Spark, as well as missions that include panorama waypoints, are currently not supported. An upcoming update will include support for this flight mode.

