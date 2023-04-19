 Skip to main content

DJI Mini 3 drone-only version now available at $90 discount

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 19 2023 - 4:28 am PT
DJI has finally made the drone-only version of the Mini 3 available to buy for those pilots who already have an RC-N1 remote controller from their old Mini-series aircraft. And B&H Photo is currently offering the product at a deal price of $379, which is $90 less than its typical selling price.

First announced in December 2022, the Mini 3 is a sub-250-gram drone that offers many of the same high-performance features of the Mini 3 Pro but at a price that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket.

The travel-friendly aircraft comes with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture, so you get greater image resolution, sharper depth of field, and lower image noise, even in low-light conditions. Its default photography mode churns out 12MP images, but a recent firmware upgrade has given the users the option to go all the way up to 48MP with DJI’s 4-in-1 pixel technology.

You also get to record your adventures in dazzling 4K/30fps in HDR with true-to-life colors, both during the day and at night. Further, in True Vertical Shooting mode, the camera can rotate 90 degrees to capture content that is perfect for TikTok and Instagram.

DJI Mini 3 uses the O2 digital video transmission system to deliver a 720p/30fps live feed from up to 10 km away, but the drone maker assures a more reliable connection throughout the flight, courtesy of improved anti-interference technology. Wind resistance, meanwhile, is capped at 10.7 m/s, which is good enough for the drone to hover steadily in place and deliver stable images in various conditions.

At B&H‘s $379, the drone-only version is the most affordable way to get your hands on a Mini 3, and the perfect chance for Mavic Mini or Mini 2 pilots to upgrade their aircraft for the upcoming summer adventures.

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

