DJI Mavic 3 Pro Unboxing: It just keeps getting better

It’s that day again, and you know what that means – the release of a new DJI drone and time to see what the company has given us today! DJI’s Mavic 3 Pro has been a long time coming, and so much has leaked over the past few weeks, but there are still some secrets to share! So let’s dive right into this Mavic 3 Pro unboxing.

Let’s get to the basics

What sort of bundles is DJI offering with the Mavic 3 Pro this time? Well, just like previous drone offerings, you have the standard and Fly More combos, but there is also a Cine version too. Here are DJI’s packages and prices.

Standard with RC – $2,199

Fly More with RC – $2,999

Fly More with RC Pro – $3,889

Cine Premium Bundle – $4,799

I would expect a drone-only version to come out later this year once the initial orders are fulfilled for those of us that don’t need another controller lying around.

Today we’re unboxing the Mavic 3 Pro Fly More bundle with the RC Pro. I’m super excited to try out the RC Pro controller since the first controller we got had a bugged radio and would lose connection after a few minutes of flight. Don’t worry – this bug was fixed a long time ago.

So, of course, out of all three of these bundles, you will get the drone, a controller, a battery, and charging cables. When you purchase the Fly More combo or the Cine Premium Bundle, you’ll get two extra batteries, a charging hub to charge all three batteries simultaneously, extra propellers, and, most importantly, ND filters. If you’ve bought DJI drones in the past with the Fly More combos, you’ll know this is pretty standard.

I don’t know why I’m so obsessed with seeing what charging accessories drone makers give us, but I also geek out a bit when I see awesome stuff. Unlike the regular Mavic 3, when buying a Mavic 3 Pro Fly More combo, you’ll get a 100W dual USB-C power brick for charging. You’ll also get cords to plug into any outlet in Europe, Australia, and of course, the US/Canada.

This hub is extremely useful for charging your three 5,000 mAh batteries and a controller simultaneously, but it’s also really useful for traveling. So yeah, you’re paying a couple of thousand dollars for a drone, not for travel accessories, but hey, it’s nice that they included it at all!

Gone is the convertible shoulder bag

There’s a new shoulder bag with the Mavic 3 Pro, and when I was unboxing it, I was a little shocked to see how much smaller it is. Gone is the convertible mode to turn it into a weird, semi-useful backpack and a lot more space.

I’ve moved most of my drones into a Pelican case and converted my Mavic 3’s shoulder bag into a case for all my chargers, cords, and a few controllers. There is just so much space in that bag. So while the Mavic 3 Pro is slightly bigger than its predecessor, its shoulder bag is a touch smaller. But you probably won’t have issues getting everything you need in it still.

However, you no longer have to deal with those buckles now. The new latch system is much easier to open than before, and you get an actual shoulder strap too. For an included carrying case, DJI is still the top dog for what it provides.

Another knock out of the park by DJI

Once again, DJI reminded us why we always choose them as our favorite drone manufacturer. They aren’t just creating great drones and giving pilots what they need to succeed.

I’ve only had the chance to have the drone for about a day. So expect my first thoughts on flying the drone this week and a full review with other creators to see just how good it is!

