Skydio drones can now scan indoor spaces autonomously

US drone maker Skydio has updated its 3D Scan software to enable autonomous indoor mapping missions at large-scale facilities such as construction sites, factories, and warehouses. And the good part is, if you’re already a Skydio 3D Scan customer, you will be able to leverage this new Indoor Capture feature at no additional cost.

Skydio’s 3D Scan software is pretty impressive as it is, and now, it has got this Indoor Capture mode that is designed specifically for scanning large and complex indoor environments autonomously. What this means is Skydio users can now map and inspect both indoor and outdoor facilities with a single tool and then use the drone data to create high-quality digital replicas of the same.

While you can read a step-by-step guide to use this feature here, broadly, Skydio’s new indoor scanning mode allows you to work with two scan volumes: Inside Volume and Outside Volume. Both can be combined as well, optimizing capture time and deliverables based on your organization’s needs.

So, if you need to keep tabs on complex construction projects, you can scan your site once a week and generate a digital twin to incorporate in the weekly progress report. Or if you want to monitor precise tenant damage to your warehouse, you can scan the entire warehouse once before occupancy and again after the tenant moves out. Similarly, you can use this feature to measure your factory facility with pinpoint accuracy for future floor planning.

Another use case for the solution can be creating digital twins of historic sites. As Skydio product manager André Becker puts it:

Indoor capture is poised to revolutionize indoor inspection, and I am most excited to see how it will be utilized by our customers, specifically to capture priceless heritage, generating irreplaceable data for preservation and restoration purposes.

