AAM developer Supernal partners with radar specialist Echodyne

Hyundai’s advanced air mobility (AAM) unit Supernal has announced it has formed a strategic partnership and taken an equity stake in transportation and defense radar specialist Echodyne to assist the aircraft developer’s future navigation systems.

Supernal, which is developing electric takeoff and landing planes for air taxi and longer AAM services, says its cooperation with the Kirkland, WA-based company will allow it to integrate Echodyne radar tech in both its airborne and ground assets. Use of those systems is expected to ensure the safest navigation possible of Supernal craft in all their phases of activity.

Indeed, Echodyne CEO Eben Frankenberg says a major driver in the pairing is Supernal’s holistic approach to AAM, including traffic and situational awareness technologies to provide maximal operational security.

“Supernal is reimagining airborne mobility with the same ‘safety above all’ mentality we have here at Echodyne,” said Frankenberg. “As their team continues to shape the future of the advanced air mobility market, we are pleased Supernal recognizes the value of radar as they track towards market entry. The AAM market is another long-term global market where we have a significant technology advantage and this partnership demonstrates our intention to remain a significant contributor to airspace safety solutions across the industry.”

Supernal, which is expecting to launch initial aerial services in 2028, did not disclose the transaction amount nor the percentage of its stake in Echodyne, but called it a “minority investment.”

Echodyne tech will be integrated and used across virtually the entire range of Supernal’s AAM ecosystem.

That will include onboard systems providing in-flight clarity of surrounding activity, as well as ground-based solutions offering enhanced operational visibility in dense airspaces like vertiports, flight areas, and traffic corridors. Echodyne radar will similarly ensure all-weather monitoring for AAM craft developed by Supernal.

On the ground, meanwhile, Echodyne radar platforms will deliver situational awareness data complementing information gathered by airborne tech, which aims to create an across-the-board navigation data model that both Supernal and the wider AAM sector will regard as the industry’s safety benchmark.

“Echodyne offers unique radar-based detection capabilities that Supernal can utilize in advanced air mobility development,” said Ben Diachun, Supernal’s chief technology officer. “Resilient and powerful radar aids airborne situational awareness to improve safety in the air.”

