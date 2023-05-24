Last week to save $150 on DJI Air 2S drone

This is your last week to save HUGE on one of the most popular photography drones out there, the DJI Air 2S! The drone that can capture 20 MP photos or video in 5.4K with its one-inch sensor is available to buy now at a discount price of $849, meaning you save $150 on the regular price of $999.

The Air 2S is a compact and agile drone that has been designed while keeping the needs of content creators and travelers in mind. A wide variety of features come packed into the drone’s 595-gram frame, but you only need to sling a small case over your shoulder for a day of shooting.

The Air 2S comes with 31 minutes of maximum flight time and a robust safety system that includes four-way obstacle avoidance. You have O3, DJI’s third iteration of OcuSync video transmission technology, telling you that your connection to the drone is stable. And you get to leverage MasterShots for automatic flight path planning to set the drone’s course while recording video.

You also have FocusTrack, which includes a suite of pre-programmed flight modes such as Spotlight, ActiveTrack, and Point of Interest, so you can easily mimic the focus, control, and movement of a professional video operator.

Moreover, the quality of still images that you get straight out of the box is pretty darn impressive. The colors appear accurate and the drone’s dynamic range capabilities ensure it doesn’t struggle too much with scenes that run the gamut from deep blacks to brighter areas.

The current discount on the Air 2S comes courtesy of DJI’s 2023 Spring Summer sale. In addition to the base package, the Air 2S Fly More Combo is also available at a 15% discount until May 31. Meaning, instead of shelling out $1,299, you can grab two additional batteries and a host of useful accessories for only $1,109.

Free ND filters with Air 2S discount deal

It’s worth pointing out that leading DJI reseller Adorama is sweetening the Air 2S deal by throwing in a set of ND filters worth $39.95 for free with every purchase. Good ND filters are an absolute must if you want to get the most out of aerial cinematography. By reducing the amount of light entering your camera, they provide you far greater control over shutter speed and other parameters.

Find Adorama’s deal on the Air 2S drone here and Air 2S Fly More Combo here.

