Autel Robotics to reveal new drones Alpha and Titan in Texas

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 5 2023 - 4:43 am PT
1 Comment
autel new drone alpha titan

Drone maker Autel Robotics says it is ready to unveil its latest products – Titan, designed for transportation and delivery, and Alpha, a new enterprise drone.

Autel says its new drones, Alpha and Titan, will be showcased to the public for the first time at the Energy Drone & Robotics Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Houston, Texas, from June 12-14.

Additionally, Autel will also display new and updated EVO Max drones at the event. For instance, you can expect to see an upgraded EVO Max 4T drone that features a fresh 48MP 8K camera and provides 10x optical zoom and 160x hybrid zoom. According to Autel, the new camera allows for more precise identification of targets up to 1.24 miles away. The EVO Max 4T also comes equipped with a wide camera, thermal camera, and laser rangefinder.

Also on display will be the EVO Max 4N variant, in which a 450,000 ISO starlight camera (2.3MP, LUX: 0.0001, equivalent: 41.4 mm) replaces the zoom camera.

Autel will further showcase the EVO Nest drone docking solution. Designed as an all-weather drone support station that can easily fit into a standard pickup truck, EVO Nest offers extended drone range and operating time. It can be paired with the Autel SkyCommand Center for centralized drone management and mission planning. Finally, Autel’s EVO II V3 Series drones will be displayed at the event, along with the Dragonfish Standard fixed-wing VTOL.

