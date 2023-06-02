Photography essentials to buy during Insta360 summer sale

One of Insta360’s biggest sales of the year is happening right now, and you can grab a whole lot of cool photography gear, including action cameras and selfie sticks, at great prices. Here are our top picks from the Insta360 summer sale.

Compatible with DJI Mavic Air 2 and Air 2S, Insta360 Sphere is a product that will let you capture 5.7K 360-degree immersive drone footage with endless reframing possibilities. The ultimate tool to level up your aerial videography content, Sphere features Insta360’s proprietary Flowstate stabilization technology to ensure that the captured video is silky smooth.

Typically priced at $430, the Sphere is available to buy for just $352 during the Insta360 summer sale.

Insta360 ONE RS is an incredible action camera with a high-performance 4K Boost Lens whose 1/2-inch image sensor captures detailed wide-angle 4K/60fps videos and 48MP stills. It comes with a fresh sports HDR mode, designed especially for dynamic shooting scenes. Meaning, the camera balances the exposure while maintaining a stable picture, ensuring more light and dark details. In addition, ONE RS supports a 6K widescreen mode. This mode adopts the classic 2.35:1 ratio, and can shoot super textured 6K movie-like movies with one click.

You can buy the ONE RS for $239 during the Insta360 summer sale, which is a 20% discount on its regular price of $300.

The Twin Edition of Insta360 ONE RS comes with two swappable lenses. In addition to the 4K lens detailed above, with this model, you also get a 360-degree panoramic lens to shoot 5.7K high-definition videos. So, whether it is skiing or riding a motorcycle, you can enjoy one-click shooting without worrying about composition, and then freely select the angle and picture for editing in the later stage.

Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition is available to buy at $441 during the summer sale, which is a discount of $140 on its regular price.

With its 5.7K 360-degree photo and video capturing prowess, the ONE X2 is perfect for places where you may not be allowed to fly a drone. Ideally paired with Insta360’s famed Invisible Selfie Stick (currently available at a discount of 12%), the product comes equipped with a high-brightness touchscreen and can shoot for up to 80 minutes. It allows you to capture easy drone-like angles and third-person perspectives with the flick of a wrist. Moreover, the camera is waterproof up to 10 meters, which means you can take it out in a rainstorm or while surfing without worrying.

Typically priced at $430, the Insta360 ONE X2 is available to buy for just $364 during the ongoing summer sale.

The ultimate tool for creative, third-person shots, Insta360’s Extended Edition Selfie Stick extends to up to 3 meters with adjustable lengths in between. However, at its most compact, the product measures only 14 inches, which makes it super convenient to carry. Pair it with one of Insta360’s 360-degree cameras, such as the ONE X2 above, and you can capture otherwise impossible angles with ease!

During the summer sale, Insta360 Extended Edition Selfie Stick can be grabbed for $89 at a discount of 11%.

Meanwhile, if you already own an Insta360 product, you might want to check out the discounts on accessories here.

Read: Hover X1: New 125g self-flying camera drone with Follow mode

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.