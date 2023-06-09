Another day, another US bill seeking ban on Chinese-made drones

A new bipartisan push to ban US government agencies from operating Chinese-made drones, including DJI, is currently underway in the Senate. This time, it’s the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that’s under the scanner for using more than a dozen drones that were manufactured in China.

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) have proposed legislation that would limit the presence of foreign-produced drones in the United States. In addition to China, the bill would also prohibit the FAA from buying or using drones produced in Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba.

“Taxpayer dollars should never fund drones manufactured in regions that are hostile toward the US,” stresses Blackburn, adding that the US cannot leave its critical technologies sector open to vulnerabilities.

More specifically, the bill prohibits the FAA from providing federal funds to certain foreign drone companies. Any federal programs under the control of the FAA – including the Aviation Research Grant Program, the Aviation Workforce Development Program, Community and Technical College Centers of Excellence in Small Unmanned Aircraft System Technology Training, or the Airport Improvement Project Program – would be unable to benefit companies based out of above-listed countries.

Further, with the exemption of counter-drone testing and warfare analysis, the bill would prohibit the FAA and its contractors from procuring or operating drones produced in China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba. The FAA would also be required to replace any such foreign drones with a US- or allied-made drone within one year.

“Drones have the potential to transform key industries and aspects of our society – from agriculture to emergency services, to deliveries, and so much more. As the adoption of this technology grows, we need to make sure that we are not advancing the goals of our adversaries, who wish to saturate the market with drones that pose a threat to our national security,” says Warner.

Disbanding drones made by Autel Robotics

The latest bipartisan push against Chinese-made drones comes on the heels of Republican Senator Marco Rubio urging the US Capitol Police (USCP) to disband drones manufactured by Autel Robotics and other Chinese companies over security concerns.

In a letter to Capitol Police chief Thomas Manger last week, Rubio said, “Chinese drones, including those from Autel Robotics, pose a serious national security threat to the United States… I write to demand that USCP immediately stop using these drones, as well as all other Chinese drones, for any and all activities by USCP personnel.”

USCP responded by saying that it had already stopped using Autel drones in May.

