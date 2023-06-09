Infrastructure bill proposes $100M in grants for US-made drones

Senators Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) have proposed new legislation to increase the use of US-made drones in infrastructure projects. The bipartisan bill would authorize $100 million in competitive grants to help local governments leverage American drones in critical infrastructure inspections, maintenance, and construction activities.

Blumenthal stresses that drone technology can be a valuable tool to help the country modernize its roads and bridges. “These grants are an important investment to ensure state and local inspection officials have the resources they need to keep our infrastructure and communities safe,” says Blumenthal.

Further, the bill would provide a boost to educational institutions preparing the next generation of skilled drone technicians. Research universities, including the University of Nevada, Reno, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, would also get access to grants to train drone operators.

Michael Robbins, chief advocacy officer at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), points out that the role of drones as indispensable tools for critical operations, including infrastructure inspections, will only grow as the technology advances further.

“The future of aviation leadership is in autonomy, and the United States must invest in supporting the drone industry and growing workforce. This bill accomplishes both goals by providing states with grants to funding to acquire and utilize secure drones for infrastructure inspection and to train the workforce to conduct these critical missions,” says Robbins.

Boozman, meanwhile, emphasizes there’s no reason not to utilize drone technology that’s produced in America to more efficiently and effectively assess the safety of bridges, railways, and other infrastructure.

“In Arkansas, we’ve seen the numerous benefits they offer – from precision agriculture to law enforcement missions and enhancing manual inspections – but we’re also at the forefront of guarding against reliance on foreign-based manufacturers to supply drones,” says Boozman.

