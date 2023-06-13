Air taxi maker Supernal to use TruWeather micro-climate tech for safe, low-altitude AAM operations

Supernal, the advanced air mobility (AAM) unit of South Korean automotive giant Hyundai, has taken a minority shareholding stake in micro-climate specialist TruWeather Solutions, whose hyper-localized atmospheric tech solutions will be used in operating safe and comfortable air taxi services.

Supernal announced it had taken a minority capital position in TruWeather earlier this month, and said it will use the partnership to build their overlapping activities together. The Hyundai AAM affiliate says it will integrate the Reston, VA-based startup’s low- and medium-altitude climatic data analytics and forecasting technology for use in the testing phases and eventual launch of its air taxis.

Supernal will notably rely on TruWeather’s V360° software-as-a-service product as an interface between its air taxis while in flight or preparing for departure, and monitoring systems. The asset will supply pilots and ground staff rapidly updated data feeds on atmospheric conditions that often quickly change at the lower levels at which AAM craft operate.

TruWeather’s approach in monitoring climatic evolutions at those altitudes calls for using denser networks of sensors positioned at future vertiports and along corridors next-generation aircraft will use for flight.

That measuring of hyper-local conditions will permit V360° to provide Supernal air taxis with updates every 15 minutes, and offer enhanced granularity of one kilometer or better resolution at low- to medium-altitudes, compared to 2 kilometers by tech now being used by legacy aircraft.

Supernal chief commercial officer Adam Slepian believes the company’s strategic and financial ties to TruWeather Solutions will assure maximal safety and comfort for AAM clients climbing aboard the firm’s future air taxis.

“Supernal is pleased to incorporate TruWeather technology into our vehicle and operations testing as we work to make Advanced Air Mobility as safe and reliable as commercial aviation,” Slepian said. “The concept is simple: Better weather measurements mean better forecasts for AAM operations. TruWeather’s solution is advanced and can turn potential flight delays or cancellations into safe and timely passenger journeys for Supernal customers – and the entire industry.”

