Drone 3D model platform SkyeBrowse now accepts videos from phone, GoPro

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 13 2023 - 2:21 am PT
Want to convert your phone video into a 3D model? One of the fastest and easiest drone reality capture platforms out there, SkyeBrowse, has just updated its proprietary videogrammetry software to make this possible! In addition to DJI and Autel aircraft, SkyeBrowse now supports raw video files from all drones, phones, GoPro, and video cameras.

SkyeBrowse says it brought about new universal mp4 upload capabilities to ensure that users are no longer limited by drone SDK programming and can create accurate 3D models from any video source. SkyeBrowse cofounder and CEO Bobby Ouyang says:

This was the next step in making SkyeBrowse a more practical tool for anyone that wants to employ 3D modeling, whether for leisure or professional uses.

And the most exciting part is you can obtain centimeter-accurate relative measurements within a 3D model even without GPS and telemetry data.

Simply walk around or fly above the scene with your camera, capturing it all with one circular path, and upload the video footage in the SkyeBrowse app. But prior to taking your video, place a known-measurement marker to make it the source for your measurements once the model has been generated. The platform’s scale-measurement tool can then identify that marker as a known length and scale the rest of the model accordingly, giving you centimeter-accurate measurements.

This process is explained in detail here.

As a side note, do keep in mind that the quality of the video you upload is going to affect the quality of the model produced. But all in all, it’s pretty amazing how SkyeBrowse is making 3D modeling reliable and easy for all with these new features.

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

