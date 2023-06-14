 Skip to main content

EASA publishes final guidelines on drone noise levels

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 14 2023 - 9:18 am PT
0 Comments
drone noise level measurement

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has published its final guidelines explaining how UAS manufacturers and government agencies can measure the noise level of their drones, ensuring they are not a nuisance to people and wildlife.

The guidelines, aimed at providing harmonized procedures to measure the noise of drones used in the low and medium-risk operations of the ‘specific’ category, build on the initial public consultation phase which commenced in October 2022. They apply to a wide variety of drone platforms – such as multicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and powered-lift aircraft – as long as their weight is below 600 kg.

In addition to the final guidelines, EASA is also providing a template for a typical noise report that drone makers can use to submit noise data, as well as a self-explanatory spreadsheet assisting the noise adjustment procedures. You can download all this material here.

It’s worth highlighting that these guidelines are to be used voluntarily and do not constitute applicable requirements for the certification of drones. All they intend to do is close the gap relating to noise measurement standards in the “specific” category. Operations within this category might include activities such as package deliveries, powerline inspections, bird control, mapping services, aerial surveillance, or roof inspections.

As EASA certification director Rachel Daeschle has explained before, “New types of aircraft will be used in a wide variety of locations and introduce unfamiliar sounds which vary with the diversity of design. EASA recognizes that noise is a concern for many European citizens. These guidelines aim to offer a consistent measurement method and will help set expectations for manufacturers, national aviation authorities, and other relevant authorities.”

Read: Drone 3D model platform now accepts videos from phones, GoPro

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drone Regulations

Drone Regulations
EASA

EASA

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.