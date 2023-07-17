 Skip to main content

Cash-pinched Lilium secures additional $192 million for eVTOL air taxi development

Avatar for Bruce Crumley  | Jul 17 2023 - 2:22 am PT
0 Comments
Lilium eVTOL air taxi

German electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer Lilium says it has secured over $190 million in additional financing designed to allow it to advance work on its air taxis into test flight phases.

Lilium announced the new funding as a mix of new share offerings and direct infusions from investors. The search for additional financing issues directly from the company’s statement in May that it was aiming to raise a total of $250 million, a chunk of which would be provided by longtime backer Tencent Holdings conditional on matching money being found. 

The revealed initiative appears to fulfill those requirements, and is expected to permit cash-drained Lilium to work into the first flights of its eVTOL, which it hopes to launch into air taxi services after expected certification in 2025.

Read moreCash-pinched Lilium to raise $250M for air taxi certification push

The de rigueur tangle of details in such deals indicates Lilium will collect $75 million from the issuance of new shares – an enlargement of its pool that, not surprisingly, led to an immediate but likely ephemeral price decline on markets. Tencent will inject its promised $75 million through its Aceville affiliate, with another $42 million coming from equity and warrants issued to Earlybird Venture Capital.

Lilium described those inflows as “incremental to $100 million received in May,” and as such an add-on to Tencent’s earlier support of the Munich-based air taxi developer’s work on its cutting-edge but expensive eVTOL craft.

Though Lilium’s in-wing jet propulsion design is novel and quite sophisticated in eVTOL design, the extra power it requires has made battery investment a higher drain than most air taxi rivals face. Indeed, the company’s cash-burn rate has been such that by last March experts estimated the company only held about $175 million in cash and financial assets. 

Resolving recurring financial pressure is critical for Lilium as it enters the push to obtain certification of its eVTOL in the US and Europe, and launch air taxi services soon after. 

Lilium is far from the only startup in the crowded eVTOL sector experiencing funding tensions. Yet unlike rivals including Boeing-backed Wisk and Embraer air taxi unit Eve Mobility, it doesn’t enjoy the financial support of aviation industry heavyweights as it enters the critical phase of development. 

ReadLilium adds FAA eVTOL basis of certification approval to earlier EU air taxi spec authorization

Given that ambient economic pressure – especially with markets wary of providing more money until eVTOL companies start generating income – many sector observers expect significant consolidation as the clock toward initial anticipated air taxi launches in 2025 ticks down. 

For that reason, many wonder whether – were draining accounts to pose an existential threat to its certification plans – an advanced but relatively small firm like Lilium might become a source of interest to aviation giants like Airbus – whose own lower-profile work on next-generation craft has raised suspicions about it planning to super-charge its in-house program through the acquisition of a respected third-party entity.

ReadAir taxi eVTOLs star at Paris Air Show’s first aerial mobility section

For its part, Lilium has continually sought additional lines of income and profit for what it expects to be its independent air taxi manufacturing and operation into the future. Those activities include developing longer-range capacities for regional transport operations, and direct sales of its battery-powered planes to affluent clients who may decide to shun public aerial services for eVTOLs of their own. 

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

air taxis

air taxis
eVTOL

eVTOL
Lilium

Author

Avatar for Bruce Crumley Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.