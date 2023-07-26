All about RC 2, DJI’s new drone remote controller with screen

One of the key features that make the DJI Air 3 drone a serious upgrade over its predecessor is the all-new DJI RC 2 remote controller that comes with a built-in screen.

The device succeeds the DJI RC remote controller that ships with Mini 3 Pro and Mavic 3 Pro, and simply adds to the joy of flying DJI’s latest all-rounder drone with dual primary cameras.

The sheer convenience of arriving at a location all ready and being able to get your drone up in the air in a jiffy cannot be emphasized enough. Remote controllers with built-in screens ensure the only time you have to worry about pairing your phone with the drone is when you want to transfer files. And this is why, if you can afford it, you should definitely consider the Air 3 combo that comes with the RC 2.

But first, let’s find out what makes DJI’s next-generation drone remote controller special…

DJI RC vs. RC 2: Key differences

At the outset, the RC 2 looks almost identical to the DJI RC. The sleek and lightweight device features a 5.5-inch, 1920×1080 built-in FHD screen capable of maintaining 700 nits of high brightness.

But on the inside, the device packs in considerable enhancements. For starters, RC 2 is equipped with a better processor that ensures improved CPU and GPU performance. As a result, you get an ultra-smooth app and system operation as well as a seamless aircraft control experience with every flight.

Another improvement comes in the form of additional antennas. DJI RC 2 integrates two built-in and two external antennas, thus supporting a dual-transmitter quad-receiver system. Essentially, you get double the number of both transmitter and receiver antennas compared to the previous generation RC, which means better signal strength and safer flights.

Further, the external antennas allow angle adjustments for optimized video transmission signals. It’s worth mentioning here the optimal transmission range occurs when the antennas are facing the aircraft, with the angle between the antennas and the back of the remote controller at 180 degrees or 270 degrees.

And with this, we come to the key distinguishing feature of the new drone remote controller from DJI. RC 2 supports DJI’s latest video transmission technology, O4.

With O4 compatibility, not only does the device offer a much higher transmission distance of up to 20 km, but it also improves transmission stability to avoid stuttered live views. You can expect up to 1080p/60fps live feeds from the RC 2, which coupled with a higher frame rate, translates into a much smoother viewing experience.

Which drones is DJI RC 2 compatible with?

At the moment, RC 2 is only compatible with the DJI Air 3 drone. But according to the tech giant, future updates could bring more compatible models. And that does seem to be the case because RC 2 will be available to buy as a standalone device for $369 starting August 9. Major retailers such as B&H Photo and Adorama are already accepting pre-orders for the same.

