Air 3 vs. Mavic 3 Pro vs. Mini 3 Pro: DJI drones compared

DJI’s latest all-around drone, Air 3, is available to buy now. Replacing the extremely popular Air 2S while retaining a mid-range price tag, DJI Air 3 features not one but two cameras. Both cameras deliver 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR videos but have different focal lengths to enable more depth in imagery. And there’s truly a whole lot going for this drone: up to 46 minutes of flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, O4 HD video transmission system, and many other flagship features. But how does the Air 3 stack up against other popular consumer drones from DJI: Mavic 3 Pro and Mini 3 Pro? Let’s find out…

DJI Air 3 DJI Mavic 3 Pro DJI Mini 3 Pro Starting Price $1,099 $2,199 $759 Takeoff Weight 720 g 958 g < 249 g Max Flight Time 46 mins 43 mins 34 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)

47 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus) Max Flight Distance 32 km 28 km 18 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery)

25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus) Max Ascent Speed 10 m/s 8 m/s 5 m/s Max Descent Speed 10 m/s 6 m/s 5 m/s Max Horizontal Speed (at sea level, no wind) 21 m/s 21 m/s 16 m/s Max Takeoff Altitude 6,000 m 6,000 m With Intelligent Flight Battery: 4,000 m

With Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,000 m Max Wind Speed Resistance 12 m/s 12 m/s 10.7 m/s Operating Temperature -10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F) -10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F) -10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F) Internal Storage 8 GB 8 GB None Image Sensor Wide-Angle Camera: 1/1.3-inch CMOS, Effective Pixels: 48 MP



Medium Tele Camera: 1/1.3-inch CMOS, Effective Pixels: 48 MP Hasselblad Camera: 4/3 CMOS, Effective Pixels: 20 MP



Medium Tele Camera: 1/1.3-inch CMOS, Effective Pixels: 48 MP



Tele Camera: 1/2-inch CMOS, Effective Pixels: 12 MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS, Effective Pixels: 48 MP Lens Wide-Angle Camera FOV: 82°

Format Equivalent: 24 mm

Aperture: f/1.7

Focus: 1 m to ∞



Medium Tele Camera

FOV: 35°

Format Equivalent: 70 mm

Aperture: f/2.8

Focus: 3 m to ∞ Hasselblad Camera:

FOV: 84°

Format Equivalent: 24 mm

Aperture: f/2.8-f/11

Focus: 1 m to ∞



Medium Tele Camera:

FOV: 35°

Format Equivalent: 70 mm

Aperture: f/2.8

Focus: 3 m to ∞



Tele Camera:

FOV: 15°

Format Equivalent: 166 mm

Aperture: f/3.4

Focus: 3 m to ∞ FOV: 82.1° Format Equivalent: 24 mm

Aperture: f/1.7 Focus: 1 m to ∞ Digital Zoom Wide-Angle Camera: 1-3x

Medium Tele Camera: 3-9x Hasselblad Camera: 1-3×

Medium Tele Camera: 3-7×

Tele Camera: 7-28× 4K: 2×

2.7K: 3×

FHD: 4× Obstacle Sensing Omnidirectional binocular vision system, plus an infrared sensor at the bottom of the aircraft Omnidirectional binocular vision system, plus an infrared sensor at the bottom of the aircraft Forward, backward, and downward vision system Video Transmission System O4 O3+ O3 Remote Controller Live View Quality 1080p/30fps, 1080p/60fps 1080p/30fps, 1080p/60fps 1080p/30fps Max Transmission Distance (free of interference) FCC: 20 km CE: 10 km FCC: 15 km CE: 8 km FCC: 12 km CE: 8 km Max Transmission Distance (with interference) Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-4 km



Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 4-10 km



Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 10-20 km



Low Interference and Obstructed by Buildings: approx. 0-0.5 km



Low Interference and Obstructed by Trees: approx. 0.5-3 km Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-3 km



Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 3-9 km



Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 9-15 km



Low Interference and Obstructed by Buildings: approx. 0-0.5 km



Low Interference and Obstructed by Trees: approx. 0.5-3 km Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-3 km



Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 3-7 km



Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 7-12 km Battery Capacity 4,241 mAh 5,000 mAh Intelligent Flight Battery: 2,453 mAh Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,850 mAh Charging Time 80 minutes (using the included data cable of the DJI 65W Portable Charger)



60 minutes (using the DJI 100W USB-C Power Adapter and Battery Charging Hub) 96 minutes (using the included data cable of the DJI 65W Portable Charger)



70 minutes (using the DJI 100W USB-C Power Adapter and DJI Mavic 3 Series 100W Battery Charging Hub) Intelligent Flight Battery: 64 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)

56 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)



Intelligent Flight Battery Plus:

101 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)

78 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub) Compatible Remote Controllers DJI RC-N2, DJI RC 2 DJI RC-N1, DJI RC DJI RC-N1, DJI RC

So, is the Air 3 the drone for you? Absolutely, especially if you’re not a professional photographer and yet want professional features like dual primary cameras and omnidirectional obstacle sensing without breaking the bank. Also, it’s worth highlighting that Air 3 clearly trumps DJI’s flagship (and much more expensive) Mavic 3 Pro in several key aspects such as flight time and video transmission system. Further, this drone comes with all-new remote controllers that have more antennas and enhanced anti-interference capabilities.

