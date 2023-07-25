Air 3 vs. Mavic 3 Pro vs. Mini 3 Pro: DJI drones compared

DJI’s latest all-around drone, Air 3, is available to buy now. Replacing the extremely popular Air 2S while retaining a mid-range price tag, DJI Air 3 features not one but two cameras. Both cameras deliver 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR videos but have different focal lengths to enable more depth in imagery. And there’s truly a whole lot going for this drone: up to 46 minutes of flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, O4 HD video transmission system, and many other flagship features. But how does the Air 3 stack up against other popular consumer drones from DJI: Mavic 3 Pro and Mini 3 Pro? Let’s find out…
|DJI Air 3
|DJI Mavic 3 Pro
|DJI Mini 3 Pro
|Starting Price
|$1,099
|$2,199
|$759
|Takeoff Weight
|720 g
|958 g
|< 249 g
|Max Flight Time
|46 mins
|43 mins
|34 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)
47 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)
|Max Flight Distance
|32 km
|28 km
|18 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery)
25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)
|Max Ascent Speed
|10 m/s
|8 m/s
|5 m/s
|Max Descent Speed
|10 m/s
|6 m/s
|5 m/s
|Max Horizontal Speed (at sea level, no wind)
|21 m/s
|21 m/s
|16 m/s
|Max Takeoff Altitude
|6,000 m
|6,000 m
|With Intelligent Flight Battery: 4,000 m
With Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,000 m
|Max Wind Speed Resistance
|12 m/s
|12 m/s
|10.7 m/s
|Operating Temperature
|-10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F)
|-10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F)
|-10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F)
|Internal Storage
|8 GB
|8 GB
|None
|Image Sensor
|Wide-Angle Camera: 1/1.3-inch CMOS, Effective Pixels: 48 MP
Medium Tele Camera: 1/1.3-inch CMOS, Effective Pixels: 48 MP
|Hasselblad Camera: 4/3 CMOS, Effective Pixels: 20 MP
Medium Tele Camera: 1/1.3-inch CMOS, Effective Pixels: 48 MP
Tele Camera: 1/2-inch CMOS, Effective Pixels: 12 MP
|1/1.3-inch CMOS, Effective Pixels: 48 MP
|Lens
|Wide-Angle Camera FOV: 82°
Format Equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/1.7
Focus: 1 m to ∞
Medium Tele Camera
FOV: 35°
Format Equivalent: 70 mm
Aperture: f/2.8
Focus: 3 m to ∞
|Hasselblad Camera:
FOV: 84°
Format Equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/2.8-f/11
Focus: 1 m to ∞
Medium Tele Camera:
FOV: 35°
Format Equivalent: 70 mm
Aperture: f/2.8
Focus: 3 m to ∞
Tele Camera:
FOV: 15°
Format Equivalent: 166 mm
Aperture: f/3.4
Focus: 3 m to ∞
|FOV: 82.1° Format Equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/1.7 Focus: 1 m to ∞
|Digital Zoom
|Wide-Angle Camera: 1-3x
Medium Tele Camera: 3-9x
|Hasselblad Camera: 1-3×
Medium Tele Camera: 3-7×
Tele Camera: 7-28×
|4K: 2×
2.7K: 3×
FHD: 4×
|Obstacle Sensing
|Omnidirectional binocular vision system, plus an infrared sensor at the bottom of the aircraft
|Omnidirectional binocular vision system, plus an infrared sensor at the bottom of the aircraft
|Forward, backward, and downward vision system
|Video Transmission System
|O4
|O3+
|O3
|Remote Controller Live View Quality
|1080p/30fps, 1080p/60fps
|1080p/30fps, 1080p/60fps
|1080p/30fps
|Max Transmission Distance (free of interference)
|FCC: 20 km CE: 10 km
|FCC: 15 km CE: 8 km
|FCC: 12 km CE: 8 km
|Max Transmission Distance (with interference)
|Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-4 km
Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 4-10 km
Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 10-20 km
Low Interference and Obstructed by Buildings: approx. 0-0.5 km
Low Interference and Obstructed by Trees: approx. 0.5-3 km
|Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-3 km
Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 3-9 km
Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 9-15 km
Low Interference and Obstructed by Buildings: approx. 0-0.5 km
Low Interference and Obstructed by Trees: approx. 0.5-3 km
|Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-3 km
Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 3-7 km
Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 7-12 km
|Battery Capacity
|4,241 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Intelligent Flight Battery: 2,453 mAh Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,850 mAh
|Charging Time
|80 minutes (using the included data cable of the DJI 65W Portable Charger)
60 minutes (using the DJI 100W USB-C Power Adapter and Battery Charging Hub)
|96 minutes (using the included data cable of the DJI 65W Portable Charger)
70 minutes (using the DJI 100W USB-C Power Adapter and DJI Mavic 3 Series 100W Battery Charging Hub)
|Intelligent Flight Battery: 64 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
56 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)
Intelligent Flight Battery Plus:
101 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
78 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)
|Compatible Remote Controllers
|DJI RC-N2, DJI RC 2
|DJI RC-N1, DJI RC
|DJI RC-N1, DJI RC
So, is the Air 3 the drone for you? Absolutely, especially if you’re not a professional photographer and yet want professional features like dual primary cameras and omnidirectional obstacle sensing without breaking the bank. Also, it’s worth highlighting that Air 3 clearly trumps DJI’s flagship (and much more expensive) Mavic 3 Pro in several key aspects such as flight time and video transmission system. Further, this drone comes with all-new remote controllers that have more antennas and enhanced anti-interference capabilities.
Read more: New DJI Osmo Action 4 camera shows up in FCC filings
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments