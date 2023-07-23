New DJI Osmo Action 4 camera shows up in FCC filings

All eyes are going to be on DJI tomorrow as the company hosts the highly anticipated “Double Up” event, but another new product from the tech giant has now made it to the FCC database. Test reports of an Osmo Action 4 camera have popped up in regulatory filings, indicating DJI could be prepping for another launch event soon.

Rumors about an alleged Osmo Action 4 have been making the rounds since last week. According to leaks, DJI’s latest action camera would come equipped with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, which is better than what the Action 3 offers. But the f/2.8 aperture and 155-degree super-wide field of view appear to have been carried forward from the previous generation.

Similarly, the leaked specs don’t show any visible improvements in max video resolution, with the rumored camera being able to record up to 4K/60fps in normal mode and 4K/120fps in slow motion.

And as was the case with Action 3, the alleged Osmo Action 4 also provides 10-bit color depth but improvement comes in the form of the new D-Log M color mode that delivers natural color gradations with delicate details for a full-spectrum visual experience even in high-contrast scenarios, such as sunrises and sunsets. Additionally, the new action camera from DJI appears to have better waterproofing of up to 18 meters.

What seems to remain unchanged is the product’s weight at 145 g. And the FCC label further indicates that the operating time may also not improve since both Action 3 and Action 4 are powered by a battery pack of 1,770 mAh capacity.

Interestingly, the pre-order price of the alleged camera has also leaked online, with the standard package supposedly starting at $399. In contrast, the latest generation GoPro 11 with 5.3K video and long-lasting Enduro battery is available to buy now for $349 after a discount of 30%.

In any case, we will learn more about DJI Action 4 in the days to come. Stay tuned to DroneDJ for all the latest updates!

Read more: DJI updates Action 3 camera to add Timecode, new shooting features

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.