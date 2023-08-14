How to get approval for drone flights near London Heliport

Drone flights around areas designated as “protected aerodromes” in the United Kingdom are restricted. If you want to fly a drone around London Heliport, London’s only licensed heliport, you need to submit an authorization request. Here’s how to do it…

London Heliport allows drone operators to request and pay for operations within the facility’s airspace digitally and at the touch of a button. The heliport has tied up with Unified Traffic Management (UTM) technology provider Altitude Angel for what’s known as “Approval Services.”

Described by aviation minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton, as a “key step to [the UK] achieving its ambitious outcomes” under a working group for new aviation technologies, these services allow drone operators to submit flight plans, wholly or in part, within the London Heliport’s flight restriction zone (FRZ). The entire process is quick and secure. And you can pay for any charges the heliport may have in the area when a flight is approved.

You are required to maintain direct, unaided visual contact with the drone at all times, sufficient to monitor its flight path in relation to other aircraft, persons, vehicles, vessels, and structures for the purpose of avoiding collisions for which you are exclusively responsible and liable. You are also required to have drone insurance sufficient to cover all aviation risks that may arise.

Typically, the heliport expects to be notified of drone flight requests at least 48 hours in advance, but urgent requirements can also be submitted by calling +44-207-228-0181 during office hours or sending an email to drones@londonheliport.co.uk.

Meanwhile, for planned operations, you can also Altitude Angel’s mobile app to schedule your flight and obtain authorization. Just search for “Altitude Angel” in your app store (iOS and Android) and download Drone Assist or Guardian (availability varies by region).

As Matthew Rice, operations manager at London Heliport, explains, “The heliport’s location is a prime area for drone activity and within its FRZ, will have over 500 authorized drone flights a year. Managing these applications and having an overall picture of what is going on day to day has always been a challenge. This is why our relationship with Altitude Angel has been pivotal in having a robust application process that helps us to monitor and process them easily.

“Situational awareness allows our Air Traffic Control to have a better understanding of what activity is planned and approved within the FRZ on the day. This helps us to try and achieve our ultimate goal of ensuring all helicopters operating in and out of the heliport are made aware of any drone operations and kept safe.”

Read more: ‘Very difficult decision’: Skydio exits consumer drone market

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.