DJI enters drone delivery market with new FlyCart 30 aircraft

DJI has officially entered the delivery and logistics market with the launch of a new drone in China today. The just-released FlyCart 30 is the tech giant’s first-ever carrier drone and it comes with two modes of delivery: a cargo box and a winch crane system.

DJI FlyCart 30: Features and specs

The new DJI FlyCart 30 delivery drone adopts a 4-axis, 8-propeller multi-rotor configuration with a maximum payload capacity of 30 kg in dual battery mode and a maximum range of 16 km with a full load. Equip the drone with only one battery, and you can increase the payload capacity to 40 kg.

But dual batteries are recommended because they are a part of the drone’s redundancy system. If one battery fails during a delivery operation, the other can take over and ensure the aircraft’s safe return.

Additional safety features include intelligent obstacle avoidance, dual radar, an ADS-B signal receiver, and a built-in parachute system for controlled descent during critical failure. For emergency scenarios, FlyCart 30 also allows operators to set up multiple safe landing points.

DJI’s new delivery drone is an all-weather machine that boasts IP55 weather protection and 12m/s maximum wind-speed resistance. The aircraft can achieve a maximum flight speed of 20m/s and stay airborne for up to 18 minutes with two self-heating batteries and a 30 kg payload.

The drone is equipped with DJI’s O3 video transmission system, which provides a strong signal up to 20 km away and facilitates operations beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) of the operator. Meanwhile, to meet the transportation needs of different altitudes and especially hard-to-reach mountainous regions, the aircraft’s maximum flight altitude has been set at 6,000 meters.

For more complex environments, where transmission signals may be hindered, the drone supports DJI’s 4G cellular dongle. But that’s not the most exciting part. FlyCart 30 allows for dual control of the machine. Meaning, pilots in two places can switch the control authority of the drone with one push of a button and work together to effectively solve the problems of signal occlusion and insufficient delivery accuracy in long-distance transportation.

Dual delivery modes

Coming to the delivery methods supported by the drone, the first is the container load method. This mode leverages standard-sized EPP containers, which are used extensively within the returnable packaging and automotive industry. The cargo box can be assembled and disassembled quickly, within three minutes, to facilitate the loading and unloading of materials.

And for scenarios where it may not be safe for the drone to land or take off, an empty crane method can be used. This winch-based, cable drop system supports both automatic and manual control methods. The maximum length of the delivery cable has been capped at 20 meters, with the fastest retractable speed reaching 0.8 m/s.

DJI is quick to point out that it has equipped the drone with an intelligent anti-sway feature, effectively eliminating cargo swinging and improving the overall stability of the aircraft. In this mode, the cargo is released automatically once it touches the ground.

What is the price of DJI delivery drone?

The starting price of the new DJI delivery drone has been set at $17,000 in China. The standard package comes with a FlyCart 30 aircraft, DJI RC Plus remote controller, two Intelligent Flight Batteries, and a charging hub and cables. It’s worth highlighting that the company has also launched a new air transportation cloud platform, DJI Transport, to facilitate flight planning and multi-machine management.

We don’t know yet when DJI will make the product available to other markets, but a wider rollout is bound to happen sooner or later.

