Auterion releases Skynode X next-gen autonomy solution for drones

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Oct 10 2023 - 1:12 am PT
Open-source autonomous computing tech provider Auterion has released an update to its popular autonomy solution for drones, Skynode X. The platform contains a flight controller, mission computer, and LTE connectivity that allow autonomous drones to perform repetitive, precise, or even dangerous tasks in any commercial or government setting, deliver goods, and aid in life-saving missions.

According to Auterion, Skynode X preserves all the foundational capabilities of its predecessor but it is redesigned to be 30% thinner and 15% lighter. The compact form factor is important because it facilitates easy integration into small or space-constrained drones.

Further, the platform incorporates Auterion’s latest Flight Management Unit (FMU), FMUv6x, which comes with double the computing power as well as double the RAM. Essentially, you now get more headroom for operations with larger vehicles that require features like extensive CAN networks.

There’s also a new vision software development kit (SDK) that can be used to develop custom applications for Skynode X or install third-party applications that add new functionality like GPS-denied navigation, vision-guided landing on moving landing pads, and obstacle detection.

Lorenz Meier, CEO and founder of Auterion, says, “Skynode and AuterionOS drive the adoption of software-defined robotic fleets by offering the highest levels of integration. The Skynode X updates ensure we are meeting the autonomy, reliability, and flexibility that our customers need, so large retailers can utilize and scale drone delivery programs and governments can perform their missions more efficiently and safely.”

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

