 Skip to main content

Best Prime Day deals on Insta360 photography gear

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Oct 10 2023 - 1:37 am PT
0 Comments
insta360 prime day 2023 deals october camera

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is now live and 360-degree video camera specialist Insta360 is offering cool discounts on some of the latest and most popular photography gear. Here are the top deals to grab…

30% off on Insta360 ONE X2 camera: Part camera, part sidekick, the ONE X2 offers unbreakable stabilization, 5.7K 360 video, IPX8 waterproofing, a 360 touch display, and a range of AI-powered editing features. The camera catches the action in every direction, so you don’t have to point while shooting. Just choose your favorite angle during editing, or let ONE X2’s AI do it for you.

Insta360 ONE X2

5% off on Insta360 X3 action camera: With new 1/2-inch 48MP sensors and a 2.29-inch touchscreen, Insta360 X3 is an incredibly powerful camera. It can capture 5.7K 360 video with Active HDR and the Invisible Selfie Stick effect, or 72MP photos with stunning details. X3 can also double as a standard action cam with Single-Lens Mode upgraded to sharp, ultra-wide 4K.

Insta360 X3

8% off on Insta360 Flow AI-tracking smartphone gimbal: The brand-new Flow is Insta360’s first smartphone gimbal. It’s easily one of the most advanced AI-tracking smartphone stabilizers you can find today. Paired with a built-in selfie stick, tripod, and power bank, it has everything you need to shoot pro-level content on the go.

prime day insta360 deals

20-25% off on Insta360 ONE RS: Using a three-part design – one battery, one processor, and three quick-swapping lenses – ONE RS effortlessly transforms from a traditional action cam to a creative 360 cam. A high-performance 4K Boost Lens with a 1/2-inch 48MP image sensor offers stunningly detailed wide-angle videos and photos, while a powerful Core offers better-than-ever in-camera stabilization, crisper audio, and more.

insta360 one rs prime day 2023

5% off on Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition: “Co-engineered with Leica,” the 1-Inch 360 Edition allows creators to easily capture creative shots that would be impossible with traditional shooting rigs. The camera boasts dual 1-inch sensors, capable of shooting stunning 6K 360 footage and 21MP 360 photos.

10% off on accessories: If you’re buying a new camera, or even if you’re an existing Insta360 customer, this Prime Big Deal Days sale is your chance to grab 10% off on the company’s diverse range of camera and gimbal accessories.

It’s worth noting that tech giant DJI is also offering a great discount on one of its most popular action cameras, the Osmo Action 3.

Read more: Parrot’s 2023 drone sales decline could be worse than expected

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Insta360

Insta360

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.