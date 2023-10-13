Volarious releases tethered system for Autel EVO Max 4T drone

Singapore-based tethered drone specialist Volarious has released its latest solution. And this time, the Autel EVO Max 4T stands to gain unlimited flight time at an altitude of up to 70m.

V-Line Pro, the flagship tethered system from Volarious, now comes in a new avatar compatible with the Autel EVO Max 4T drone. The system allows for continuous aerial monitoring without needing battery changes, enabling users such as public safety officials to concentrate on analyzing critical situations without any break in the data feed.

As Volarious founder Weiliang Zhang explains, the limited battery life of most drones, typically around 30 minutes, presents a significant challenge when it comes to carrying multiple batteries. For public safety and law enforcement officials, every second is precious and they cannot afford any downtime.

As such, the V-Line Pro tethered system for Autel EVO Max 4T guarantees a constant power supply to the drone, eliminating the need for disruptive battery changes during critical operations.

According to Volarious, V-Line Pro provides unlimited power up to a height of 70 meters (230 feet) using aviation-grade cables. Combined with the Autel Evo Max 4T’s 10x optical zoom capability, operators can get a crystal-clear aerial view of their surroundings, including the capability for night surveillance using thermal cameras.

It helps that the V-Line Pro is compact and lightweight enough to fit into public safety vehicles. Setting up the system takes just 60 seconds and an optional backpack allows officers to carry all necessary equipment.

Zhang is also quick to point out that a new A-Mesh feature has enabled the Autel drone to function as a mesh network. When paired with tethered systems, this feature can elevate the capabilities of Autel drones to new heights. Reduced signal interference and expanded mission coverage are among the many benefits anticipated.

