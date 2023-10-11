This pocket drone raised $1.8M through crowdfunding. It’s now available on Amazon

After raising an impressive $1.8 million through a crowdfunding campaign with 5,000 backers, tech company ZeroZero Robotics’ popular pocket selfie drone HOVERAir X1 is now available to buy on Amazon. The innovative self-flying camera has gained a solid fan base in a very short time by allowing users to discover the joys of aerial filming without the need for any apps or controllers.

The product weighs only 125g and, as such, is extremely convenient to carry and store. Hover X1 boasts a fast three-second launch and landing protocol, springing to life from the palm of a hand and returning in the same manner. Its enclosed design ensures safety and the recording specs — from 2.7K/30fps to 1080P HDR — deliver a range of high-definition filming choices.

A key highlight of the Hover X1 is its cinematic flight modes, all five of which can be launched with a single touch. Each path — Hover, Follow, Zoom Out, Orbit, Bird’s Eye, Snapshot, and Dolly Track — offers a new vantage point waiting to be captured with 32GB of onboard memory. For those who crave more nuanced control, a dedicated app lets users tweak flight settings, adjust compositions in real time, edit footage, and instantly share their shots on social platforms.

Meanwhile, the Zero Zero team is continually releasing new features and software updates. Recently, a new feature called Vertical Shooting was released to help users capture portrait videos and share them easily on Instagram and Tik Tok.

It’s worth mentioning that the ZeroZero drone is equipped with cutting-edge computer vision and has robust tracking abilities, following users at speeds over 15mph. Essentially, instead of relying on GPS, the X1 uses Visual Inertial Odometry (VIO) technology and a ToF laser altitude system for centimeter-level location precision, ensuring reliable transitions between indoors and outdoors.

A single battery gives you a flight time of up to 11 minutes, but the drone combo available on Amazon contains two batteries in the package. You should also know that, for a limited time, this combo is available for a special promotional price of $379 ($100 in savings) to US Amazon customers.

