DJI’s first-ever drone light show calls for global water conservation

Tech giant DJI has conducted its first-ever drone light show with 1,000 aircraft, joining the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) in celebrating the 43rd World Food Day today.

To showcase the theme of World Food Day under the motto “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind,” the drones transformed into water droplets and descended onto a lake’s surface to create ripples.

A mesmerizing light show display unfolded as a goddess of life, aided by a DJI Agras drone, sowed seeds and nurtured the earth. The result: A harmonious scene of greenery where humans and nature coexist. The drone maker named the project DJI Firefly.

“We are delighted to announce that the inaugural drone light show of the DJI Firefly project is dedicated to celebrating World Food Day,” said Christina Zhang, a senior corporate strategy director at DJI.

“Our agricultural drone solutions are making significant strides in improving sustainable food production and safeguarding water resources. We aim to raise awareness about water resource conservation and demonstrate how the world can reap the benefits of scientific and technological advancements.”

Sheikh Ahaduzzaman, a FAO representative in China, added, “Protecting water resources and safeguarding food security requires the joint efforts of the whole society. I appreciate the efforts of all the participants in the World Food Day pro bono lighting campaign in China. You have made more people aware of World Food Day, made everyone better understand the importance of food security, and positively contributed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Since 2012, DJI has expanded its agriculture business to more than 100 countries and regions on six continents. By the beginning of October 2023, the cumulative area of DJI’s global agricultural operations reached 988 million acres (399 hectares).

Through precise fertilization and spraying, cumulative water saving was recorded at 174 million tons, equivalent to the amount of water consumed by 300 million people in a year. Powered by batteries rather than fuels, the cumulative reduction of carbon emissions by DJI Agriculture drones was 20.58 million tons, equivalent to planting 1.26 billion trees on Earth.

