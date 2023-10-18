 Skip to main content

New DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera hits the FCC database [Update: Event unveiled]

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Oct 18 2023 - 7:10 am PT
A new DJI product has just hit the FCC database. And it appears that Pocket 2, the beloved handheld camera by DJI, is finally getting a much-needed upgrade. The name of the product released on the FCC database today is Osmo Pocket 3, and, according to the label information, it will be powered by a 1,300 mAh battery. For comparison, Pocket 2 gets its juice from an 875 mAh battery.

Update: DJI has formally announced the “For Moving Moments” event leaked below. Set for October 25 at 9:00 A.M. EDT, we expect this event to be the unveiling of the Pocket 3 camera.

You can take a look at the FCC label information below:

FCC filings tend to pop up not too long before a product is released commercially. And if leaks are to be believed, the successor to Pocket 2 could be unveiled as soon as October 25.

DJI launched Pocket 2 in October 2020, almost three years to the date. As such, a refresh for the tiny camera line is long overdue. To be fair though, the tech giant has kept the software improvements coming — enhancing the autofocus feature, giving the 117g mini camera a new HDR Video capability, and improving its subject-tracking capability. DJI even introduced a fresh Sunset White color combo for Pocket 2 in 2021. But now, all eyes are going to be on the new device and its spec bump.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 leaked images and specs

Interestingly, when leaker Igor Bogdanov got his hands on the pre-release teaser of the Osmo Pocket 3, he also managed to unearth some of the key features and photos of the handheld camera. According to Bogdanov, product highlights include:

  • 1-Inch CMOS and 4K/120fps
  • 2-inch Rotatable Screen and Horizontal-Vertical Shooting
  • 3-Axis Gimbal
  • Mechanical Stabilization
  • ActiveTrack 6.0
  • Full-Pixel Fast Focusing
  • 10-Bit D-Log Color Mode
  • Stereo Sound Recording

Take a look at the leaked images of the DJI Pocket 3 camera here:

