Zing’s drone Remote ID broadcast module gains FAA approval

Zing Drone Solutions says it has obtained the FAA Declaration of Compliance (DOC) approval for its Z-RID Remote ID broadcast module. The solution is compatible with both DJI Enterprise and consumer drone models such as the Mavic 2 Enterprise, Matrice 200, Inspire 2, Phantom 4 Pro, Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, and even the Mavic Mini.

Priced at $200, but currently available for $180 from the company’s website, Zing’s Remote ID module is manufactured and assembled in the US. It weighs 35 grams and can be secured to a drone using a 3M Dual-Lock reclosable fastener. The module comes with an eight-hour battery life and can be charged fully in 3.5 hours.

Further, the device utilizes patent-pending technology to detect and notify users in real-time of nearby drones within a kilometer. In addition to DJI, the drone Remote ID module is compatible with other popular aircraft as well including those from Autel, Yuneec, and Parrot.

Remote ID, as you likely know, is a feature that enables a drone in flight to provide its identification and location information to other parties. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone. Most drones operating in the US airspace are required by law to have this capability because federal agencies need a mechanism to locate the operator when a drone appears to be flying in an unsafe manner or where it is not allowed to fly.

Initially, the FAA had mandated that all drone pilots who are required to register with the agency —including those who fly for recreation, business, or public safety — must operate their aircraft in accordance with the Remote ID rule by September 16, 2023. Later, the agency pushed back the compliance deadline by six months to March 16, 2024.

While announcing the enforcement delay, however, the FAA categorically stated it expects drone pilots to comply with the requirements of the rule as soon as possible. Noncompliance can still lead to enforcement action, but that would be at the agency’s discretion. Meaning, the decision would be taken on a case-by-case basis.

