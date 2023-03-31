DJI Mini 3 drone gets 48MP photo mode with firmware update

DJI has released a new firmware package for the compact and ultra-lightweight Mini 3 drone, allowing the 4K flying camera to capture 48MP RAW photos as well.

The new Mini 3 aircraft version is 01.00.0200 while the RC-N1 remote controller firmware can now be updated to v04.16.0300. If you use DJI RC, the 5.5-inch full-HD screen remote controller, with your Mini 3, you’d want to update it to v01.02.0600. At the same time, you’ll need to update the Fly app to its latest version (v1.9.8 or later).

There are two major features that come with this firmware update. The first is that the $469 Mini 3 now supports the 48MP photo mode that was previously available only in more expensive DJI drones including the Mini 3 Pro and Air 2S. Now, in addition to its default 12MP shooting mode, the Mini 3 can also capture 48MP RAW photos. Having this extra resolution allows for more flexible editing and cropping, and also comes in handy if you’re looking to print the images you capture with your drone.

The other new feature that Mini 3’s latest firmware update packs in is the option to reset all settings and clear all data. While tapping “Reset All Settings” under “About” will reset the camera, gimbal, and safety settings to default, tapping “Clear All Data” will also delete all the data stored in the internal storage and microSD card, including flight log, in addition to resetting all settings to default.

The Mini 3 is a great travel-friendly drone that comes with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture, so you get great image resolution, sharp depth of field, and low image noise both during the day and at night. This drone, which can capture 4K/30fps HDR videos with true-to-life colors, is available right now at a discounted price of $609 with the DJI RC, meaning you don’t even have to engage your phone to fly the aircraft.

