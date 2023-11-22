Top Black Friday 2023 drone deals to shop right now

Black Friday is undoubtedly one of the best times of the year to buy a new drone. Whether you’re looking to capture your holiday adventures from stunning perspectives or just want to treat yourself to a high-tech gadget, this is the time to score some epic discounts on flying cameras. Continue reading to find all the best Black Friday drone deals that 2023 has in store…

Was: $1,278 | Deal price: $889 | You save: $389

The palm-sized Avata is one of the most exciting drones you could fly today because it fuses the thrill of total immersion with unrivaled safety and control. This 4K first-person view (FPV) drone comes with a propeller guard built-in, meaning even if the aircraft comes in contact with an object, it can bounce back, stay in the air, and keep on flying. You can navigate the indoor-friendly drone with an intuitive motion controller, regulating the flight direction with just a slight turn of the wrist. A small and comfortable video headset offers crystal-clear FPV footage as you fly between branches, under bridges, and through corridors, filming in places previously inaccessible.

Was: $798 | Deal price: $699 | You save: $99

The Mini 3 is a compact and ultra-lightweight 4K camera drone that comes with a highly impressive battery life of up to 38 minutes. This drone can capture true-to-life colors both during the day and at night, thanks to its 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with dual native ISO and chip-level HDR technology. There are also plenty of other fun features like True Vertical Shooting for quick sharing on social media, multiple Panorama modes, and advanced one-tap shots such as Dronie, Circle, Helix, Rocket, and Boomerang. And the best part about the drone combo that’s on discount this Black Friday? It packs in additional batteries, a shoulder bag, and a remote controller with a built-in 5.5-inch HD screen and pre-installed flight apps.

Was: $479 | Deal price: $379 | You save: $100

The HOVERAir X1 is an innovative, pocket-sized selfie drone that weighs only 125g and takes off from your palm with one click. It comes with a foldable, enclosed design to ensure safety and can be flown both indoors and outdoors. The camera recording specs range from 2.7K/30fps to 1080P HDR and support a variety of one-touch, hands-free flight modes such as Hover, Follow, Zoom Out, Orbit, Bird’s Eye, Snapshot, and Dolly Track. The X1 also supports Vertical Shooting, meaning you capture portrait videos and share them easily on Instagram and TikTok. If you’re an Amazon Prime customer, you can save $100 on the X1 FlyMore Combo with an additional battery this Black Friday. The combo is recommended since one battery delivers only 11 minutes of flight time.

Was: $339 | Deal price: $299 | You save: $40

If you’re a first-time drone buyer, you would definitely want to check out the Mini 2 SE, which was first released in February 2023 and can be scooped up now at an all-time low price of $299 courtesy of DJI’s Black Friday discount. This drone weighs less than 249 g, which makes it exempt from registration and licensing requirements in several parts of the world for hobbyists. It comes with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera sensor, filming 2.7K videos and capturing 12 MP photos. The maximum flight time you can expect from one battery is 31 minutes, which would allow you to try out intelligent shooting modes such as QuickShots and Panorama quite comfortably.

Was: $999 | Deal price: $799 | You save: $200

The Air 2S is a compact and agile “all-in-one” drone that can capture 20 MP still images and video in 5.4K with its one-inch sensor. Compatible with multiple DJI remote controllers, including the RC-N1 (which ships in the box), DJI RC, and DJI RC Pro, this drone has been designed keeping the needs of content creators and travelers in mind. The Air 2S comes with a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and a robust safety system that includes four-way obstacle avoidance. You also get to leverage MasterShots for automatic flight path planning while pre-programmed flight modes such as Spotlight, ActiveTrack, and Point of Interest allow you to mimic the focus, control, and movement of a professional video operator.

