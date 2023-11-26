New firmware for DJI Mavic 2 drones brings Remote ID support

A new firmware update is now available to download for DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom drone users. The software package adds support for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Remote ID requirements in the United States.

Remote ID, as you likely know, is a feature that enables a drone in flight to provide its identification and location information to other parties. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone. Most drones operating in the US airspace are required by law to have this capability because federal agencies need a mechanism to locate the operator when a drone appears to be flying in an unsafe manner or where it is not allowed to fly.

Though the FAA recently pushed back the enforcement deadline for the Remote ID rule to March 2024, DJI has already brought most of its latest drones into compliance through firmware upgrades. This is because the government agency expects operators to comply with the requirements of the rule as soon as possible. Relief is mostly being offered to those who are experiencing issues in finding add-on broadcast modules. So, if you can adhere to the rule simply by updating your drone firmware, there’s no real excuse for noncompliance.

As such, Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom users can now update their aircraft to v01.00.0797, while the DJI GO 4 App for both iOS and Android needs to be bumped up to v4.3.60. The remote controller firmware, however, will remain unchanged at v01.00.0770.

Do note that DJI especially warns against updating the firmware if the GS Pro app is being used with the aircraft because that is not supported in the new software package.

As always, restart the aircraft and remote controller after the update is complete. Also, check and readjust your remote controller settings, such as the RTH altitude and the maximum flight distance, because they may get reset to default settings.

If the update fails, restart the aircraft, remote controller, and DJI GO 4 or DJI Assistant 2 for Mavic, and retry.

