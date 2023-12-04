‘Unfounded, speculative concerns’: Autel responds to US bipartisan probe demand

Autel Robotics has issued a new statement, reiterating that the “Chinese high-tech enterprise” is firmly against the use of drone products for military purposes or any activities that infringe upon human rights.

The statement comes in response to a bipartisan group of 11 US House lawmakers demanding a probe of Autel Robotics over its “open affiliation” with China’s principal military force, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

In a letter addressed to the Biden administration, the lawmakers assert the use of Autel drones poses a direct threat to US national security as sensitive data is potentially being exposed. Further, the lawmakers allege that Autel appears to be “potentially supporting Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine” and helping China in its genocidal repression of Uyghurs and other ethnic minority groups.

As such, the lawmakers want Autel to be sanctioned and included on the Commerce Entity List, the Department of Defense Chinese Military Companies List, and the Treasury Non-SDN Chinese Military Industrial Complex Companies List.

Autel’s response to these allegations reads as follows:

We leverage our advanced autonomous flight platforms and “AI + cloud + big data” technological capabilities to create reliable, intelligent, and collaborative mobile platform digital industry solutions for a variety of applications such as inspections, mapping, and security for our global industry customers.

We at Autel Robotics are firmly against the use of drone products for military purposes or any activities that infringe upon human rights. We strictly adhere to all applicable control requirements related to the sale, transfer, export, re-export, and disposal of hardware, software, and technology. This commitment is not only aimed at earning the trust of our partners and the public but also at mitigating corporate operating risks and fulfilling our corporate responsibility as a member of the international market.

We wish to clarify that any concerns raised in any media about Autel technology being used for illegal purposes are unfounded and speculative. Autel Robotics is solely dedicated to the development and production of civilian drones. Our products are explicitly designed for civilian use and are not intended for military purposes.

Autel Robotics conducts rigorous blacklist scans of customers, freight forwarders, and employees and carries out thorough due diligence on any potential partners. If we find a potential partner is in violation of compliance or bears risk in doing so, we will firmly refuse cooperation.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the ordinary civilians who suffer in times of conflict and fervently hope for a business environment conducive to peaceful development. Autel Robotics hereby pledges and issues this statement that, as a responsible Chinese high-tech enterprise, we will follow the path set by our country, adhere to the overall national security concept, and faithfully fulfill the country’s international obligations and commitments.

Read more: DJI Air 3, Mini 4 Pro finally bag FAA approval for Remote ID compliance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.