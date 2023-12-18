DJI discount deals for last-minute shoppers

Christmas may be less than a week away but you still have the time to get the perfect gift to add some magic to the holidays. DJI, whose products usually top the wish lists of most tech enthusiasts, is running discount deals on several drone and camera models for last-minute shoppers. Here are some of our favorite picks that would make great gifts this year.

DJI Mini 3 is the go-to drone for aerial photography beginners because it has an impressive 48MP camera, a long (38-minute) battery life, and a compact build that slides under the FAA’s 250-gram limit. You can record your holiday adventures in dazzling 4K/30 fps in HDR with true-to-life colors, both during the day and at night. Further, in True Vertical Shooting mode, the drone gimbal rotates 90 degrees to capture content that is perfect for TikTok and Instagram. You can buy the combo with extra batteries and display screen remote controller for $699 (savings of $99) today and still get it delivered before Christmas!

Like the more capable Mini 3 drone, the DJI Mini 2 SE also weighs less than 249 g, which makes it exempt from registration and licensing requirements in several parts of the world for hobbyists. The aircraft comes with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera sensor that films video at 2.7K and delivers photos at 12 MP. Its advanced gimbal enables a 3-axis mechanical stabilization system for consistently smooth imagery. Its Fly More Combo, which contains two extra batteries and arrives before Christmas, is available to buy today for $439 in a DJI discount deal.

This highly portable and lightweight pocket camera boasts a 3-axis gimbal, 4K sensor, and wide-angle lens that captures fantastic image quality in both photo and video modes. Pocket 2 has an impressive battery life of 140 minutes and an audio system that consists of four strategically placed microphones. If you order now, you can get the $399 Creator Combo before Christmas with the main unit, a Do-It-All Handle, a wireless microphone transmitter, a micro tripod, a wide-angle lens, and more accessories to expand application scenarios.

One of the most affordable and impressive action cameras out there, the DJI Osmo Action 3 comes with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS imaging system that can shoot in 4K/120fps and provide an incredible 155-degree super-wide FOV. In addition, D-Cinelike color mode is available in video, slow-motion, and time-lapse modes for those looking for more room to edit in post-production. Another key highlight of the product is its 1,770mAh Extreme Battery that lets the camera record for over 2.5 hours. If ordered today, the $279 Standard Combo will arrive before Christmas.

Many things make DJI Avata first-person view (FPV) drone “the” drone to have for the holidays, like how it opens up a whole new world for cinematic videography or just how thrilling an immersive flight experience can be! But one of the key reasons to grab one today is that Avata drone combos are available at an incredible 30% discount this holiday season. The Explorer Combo pairs the popular Avata FPV aircraft with Goggles Integra and RC Motion 2. Typically selling for $1,278, you can grab this combo for only $889 right now.

