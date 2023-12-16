How to update DJI drone firmware

Tech giant DJI regularly releases firmware updates to enhance the functionality, stability, and user experience of its products. If you’ve recently bought a new DJI drone, you should know that the company strongly recommends updating firmware promptly. The DJI Fly app will notify you when a new firmware update is available.

In simple terms, firmware is a type of software that is tightly integrated into the hardware of an electronic device. In the context of drones, firmware plays a crucial role in controlling the flight system, stabilizing the aircraft, managing sensors, and facilitating communication with the remote controller.

Firmware updates often address software bugs or glitches that may have been discovered after the initial release of the drone. These bugs could affect the aircraft’s performance, stability, or functionality. Updating the firmware helps to resolve such issues and ensures that your drone operates smoothly.

Firmware updates may also be necessary to ensure compatibility with new accessories or to introduce new features to your drone. Further, they can help ensure that your drone complies with the latest regulations, such as the Remote ID rule of the US FAA.

There are two ways you can update your drone’s firmware: through the DJI Fly app or via DJI Assistant 2 software.

Updating with the DJI Fly app is the most convenient method for most consumer drones such as the Mini 2 SE, Mini 3, Mini 3 Pro, Mini 4 Pro, Air 2, Air 3, and Mavic 3 series. You can use the following steps to update your drone firmware:

Power on the drone and remote controller.

After the drone is connected to the DJI Fly app, tap Install when the app displays a prompt indicating new firmware is available.

Stay connected to the internet on your device throughout the download process, and the app will start downloading the firmware automatically.

After the firmware is downloaded, tap Update to start updating the firmware. When the progress bar is completed, the firmware is updated successfully. Then the drone will restart automatically.

Remember, you must not power off your drone or exit the app during the update process.

Updating drone firmware via DJI Assistant 2

DJI Assistant 2 allows you to control your DJI products remotely. It is typically used to address complex scenarios. Follow these steps to update your drone firmware using this method:

Power on the drone and attach a USB cable to it to connect it to a computer. Ensure that your computer has internet access.

Launch DJI Assistant 2, log in to your DJI account, and find your drone displayed under Connected Devices.

Wait for the software interface to load the list of drone firmware, and click on Upgrade.

After the firmware update is completed, the drone will automatically restart.

The thing to remember here is that different drones use different versions of DJI Assistant 2. See the complete list in the Software section and download the version relevant to your product.

The firmware update process normally takes around 10 minutes. During this time, the gimbal may become powerless, the aircraft status indicators may blink irregularly, and the aircraft may restart. Do not panic and be patient until the firmware update is completed.

Also, before initiating the update, make sure that the aircraft’s battery is charged to a minimum of 50% and that the remote controller’s battery level is at least 30%.

