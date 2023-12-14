New Action 4 firmware brings Bluetooth support for DJI Mic 2

The second iteration of DJI’s audio recording solution, Mic 2, made a quiet debut through the Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo a few weeks ago. But the product has seen several firmware tweaks since then, with the latest adding support for connecting to the new Osmo Action 4 camera via Bluetooth.

Firmware v01.03.07.10 is now available to download for DJI’s most advanced action camera yet. The accompanying Mimo app, though, doesn’t need any updates at the moment.

Notably, the new firmware will allow you to connect the DJI Mic 2 transmitter to the Action 4 camera via Bluetooth. However, only one DJI Mic 2 transmitter can be connected through this method.

It’s worth mentioning that the wireless recording solution received its own firmware update in late November. That update added an auto power-off function for when the transmitter is not connected to a device and is not recording independently for more than 15 minutes.

What’s intriguing is that none of the Action 4 combos on sale currently contain a Mic 2 transmitter. As such, this development likely aims at a cross-section of users who also own a Pocket 3 Creator Combo.

But that doesn’t mean other Action 4 users will not find value in the new firmware. In addition to bringing DJI Mic 2 Bluetooth connectivity, the new Action 4 firmware also fixes some known bugs. Further, the company has increased the default volume of the beep which indicates a video recording has started.

Action 4 is equipped with a powerful 1/1.3-inch image sensor, wide f/2.8 aperture, and 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size to shoot 4K/120fps and provide a 155-degree ultra-wide FOV. You get multiple stabilization modes that ensure stable and high-quality imagery in various sports and non-sporty scenarios. The camera further boasts a 10-bit D-Log M color mode that opens up a world of possibilities for postproduction with one billion colors and a wider dynamic range.

Read more: This 2023 DJI Mini drone costs only $299 after holiday discount

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.