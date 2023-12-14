French drone show specialist expands to US with Orlando gig

Dronisos, the outfit behind the largest drone light show at Disneyland Paris, is expanding to North America. The company is opening a new office in Florida and plans to conduct its first US holiday drone show at Orlando’s Lake Eola Park on December 23.

Dronisos was founded in Bordeaux, France, in 2016. In addition to wowing spectators at Disneyland Paris, the company has illuminated iconic European landmarks like the Colosseum and Mont-Saint-Michel. Overall, the light show specialist has conducted more than 50,000 drone flights in 25 countries.

Dronisos manufactures its own LED-equipped drones. And it utilizes proprietary drone software and control systems. The company is quite popular in the theme park industry because it’s learned to excel in both indoor and outdoor environments.

“Given Orlando’s status as the global hub of amusement parks, it was a natural choice for Dronisos’s US expansion,” company CEO Laurent Perchais quips.

And to show his commitment to the US market, Perchais has relocated to Orlando. In addition to setting up the Orlando office, Dronisos is planning a drone show academy at a local airfield. The upcoming holiday drone show, scheduled for 8 p.m., will commemorate the expansion.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dronisos to the City Beautiful,” says Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “With our upcoming downtown holiday drone show back by popular demand, our partnership with Dronisos showcases the fusion of technology and art, adding a touch of magic to our vibrant city and further solidifying Orlando as the ‘MetaCenter’ and a global leader for innovation.”

The Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP) was pivotal in supporting Dronisos’s expansion, providing essential information on sites, market data, research, connections to local partners, and assistance with drone regulations. “Innovative companies like Dronisos expanding in our region enhances our community’s economic landscape and reinforces Orlando’s status as a destination for cutting-edge industries,” Tim Giuliani, president and CEO of the OEP, says.

