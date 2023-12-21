DJI releases new firmware for Osmo Mobile 6, OM SE gimbals

DJI has released new firmware updates for its latest smartphone gimbals, Osmo Mobile 6 (OM 6) and Osmo Mobile SE (OM SE). And to reap the benefits of the new software package, you will also need to update the DJI Mimo app.

Earlier this year, DJI introduced the all-new ActiveTrack 6.0 subject-tracking technology for its smartphone stabilizers. The tech giant gave the OM 6 and OM SE a better auto-focus feature than ever, allowing the gimbals to detect and follow subjects reliably even when they are obstructed in multi-person scenes or performing fast or dramatic movements, such as those while playing a sport. Moreover, the front camera was optimized to track subjects that turn to the side or spin.

Additionally, the subject-tracking feature was aligned with the camera’s zoom function. This meant that subjects could be tracked seamlessly while using the zoom function for richer visual effects and an impressive cinematic touch. The gimbal could even find a subject that had left the frame and follow them again through automatic zooming and gimbal movements to give the effect of continuous tracking.

The new firmware v01.05.01.10 released for the $149 OM 6 and the $99 OM SE optimizes the performance of this technology. And, as is the case with most firmware updates, it also fixes some known bugs. The accompanying Mimo app has been likewise updated to v1.11.4 for iPhones and v1.11.2 for Android users.

